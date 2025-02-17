Apex Legends will reportedly feature a new Legend "Sparrow" in future update

While players are enjoying the new Apex Legends Season 24, a new rumor regarding a Legend – Sparrow – has surfaced online. The character’s name was previously leaked along with a release window but their expected abilities were a mystery. However, a rumor by popular leaker @HYPERMYSTx on X bestows players with some information revolving around Sparrow’s ultimate.

We explore the Apex Legends rumor regarding Sparrow and what players can possibly expect from their kit.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a pinch of salt.

Recent Apex Legends leak hints at a new character – Sparrow’s abilities

As mentioned, @HYPERMYSTx has shared an Apex Legends rumor regarding Sparrow’s expected abilities. While the Legend’s release window was made available to players, they now get to know a little about the character’s possible kit. Since data miners are discovering traces of Sparrow’s abilities, players will likely see this Legend debut in future updates.

According to the post by data miner/leaker @HYPERMYSTx, Sparrow’s Ultimate ability will supposedly feature a crossbow that is expected to shoot projectiles. These fired projectiles are rumored to have similar characteristics to Charge Rifle/L-Star bullets.

Since Sparrow’s abilities have begun surfacing online, players can expect more information regarding their kit in the future. Aside from the abovementioned ability, not many details surrounding this Legend have been leaked. Moreover, the data miner also mentioned this detail is just a placeholder that will likely be changed with the character’s official release.

Currently, Apex Legends features Vantage, whose ultimate is somewhat similar to Sparrow’s expected Ultimate ability. Since the former’s kit is not as impactful in most scenarios, the latter is expected to have a similar impression after their release.

