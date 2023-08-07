Apex Legends Season 18 all weapon changes

The patch notes for Apex Legends Season 18 have just been released prior to the new season's launch, and numerous adjustments have been made to balance the game in the right manner. Starting from reworking the Charge Rifle, it looks like the title is heading in the right direction with the newly added changes. Supplementing the launch of the new season with Revenant Reborn, Season 18 is packed with content and a whole array of balance updates.

These changes will help improve the overall quality of life in the game, and especially within the Ranked and Pubs playlist.

Charge Rifle rework, SMG nerfs, shotgun buff, and other changes in Apex Legends Season 18

Charge Rifle rework

The Charge Rifle's much-needed rework is undoubtedly the highlight of the season, besides Revenant Reborn's addition in Apex Legends Season 18. Oppressive across the entire rank ladder, its existence has been a topic of contention from the lowest to the highest levels of the game. The newly reworked Charge Rifle is no longer a hit-scan weapon, but rather a projectile that will require extreme skill to hone.

Besides the projectile change, it has also received an ability to equip extended mags. The ammo consumption per shot was reduced to one, which was two prior to Season 18's update.

SMG nerfs

SMG changes in Season 18 of Apex (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The entirety of the SMG weapons class has been nerfed in Apex Legends Season 18. The developer has commented on the increasing use of controller inputs across the domain, and taking advantage of the oppressive nature of aim assist against PC MnK players. By far, SMGs work best with controllers, and with pre-calibrated aim assist being exploited in-game, this weapon class has been nerfed.

All SMGs now have a slower aimed-down-sight strafe speed of 0.75, which was previously 0.85. Furthermore, the headshot multiplier has also been reduced to a mere 1.25.

R99 SMG nerfs

The R99 has received another nerf, solely for the above reasons. The magazine capacity and its associated extended mags have been reduced by one bullet. With it, the gun's vertical recoil has also been increased to make it more challenging to control.

Shotgun buffs

With SMGs losing their footing in the upcoming meta, shotguns will dominate the battlefield. As such, the Mastiff has received a buff, where its bullet spread has been tightened, making every shot hit harder than before.

With the addition of the Disruptor Rounds hop-up to the Peacekeeper, the pump-action shotgun will be at its prime, stronger than ever. Furthermore, with the additional 25% damage boost against shields through the hop-up, the Peacekeeper is sure to be the meta weapon of the season.

M600 Spitfire buffs

A major change coming to the Spitfire in Apex Legends Season 18 is the reintroduction of barrel stabilizers. The constant complaints by the community regarding its extremely clunky recoil and stability have been a cause for concern for the past few seasons.

Naturally, the developer has made the necessary changes to address them. The gun's stability has been tweaked, and the barrel mod will definitely aid it further in keeping the aim stable.

Hop-up changes coming to Apex Legends Season 18

Hop-up changes for Peacekeeper and Wingman in Season 18 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The patch notes indicate the following changes coming to hop-ups in Apex Legends Season 18:

Boosted Loader (Hemlok, Wingman)

Reloading when near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine:

Hemlok overload ammo: 9

Wingman overload ammo: 3

Disruptor Rounds (Alternator, Peacekeeper)

Alternator shield damage increased by 20%

Peacekeeper shield damage (per pellet) increased by 25%

Double Tap Trigger (EVA-8, G7 Scout)

Removed from floor and crafting bundles

Grenade changes

Frag Grenade

Outer Radius increased to 350 units (was 320)

Inner Radius increased to 125 units (was 96)

Thermite

Adjusted fire VFX to better match damage area

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.