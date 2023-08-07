Apex Legends Season 18 patch notes: All weapon changes, Legends, and more

Season 18 of Apex Legends is right around the corner, and fans are hyped as the upcoming Season is bringing a ton of exciting additions to the game. Starting from the revamped release of Revenant Reborn within the game, you will also experience numerous changes associated with the ring timers, ranked rewards, and more.

While Revenant Reborn, paired with the Death Dynasty event, is definitely the highlight of the upcoming update, the developers at Respawn have made quite a few quality-of-life changes, improving the overall gaming experience for the community as a whole. For a more detailed review of these changes, read the article below.

Apex Legends Season 18 full patch notes

Apex Legends @PlayApex



All this and more launches Aug 8. Death is Reborn in Apex Legends: Resurrection. Experience Revenant's deadly new abilities as he is unlocked for all players all season long. Then celebrate his reign of terror in the Death Dynasty Collection Event.All this and more launches Aug 8. pic.twitter.com/vtKYGXv5nK

With a whole array of changes docketed at the board, Season 18: Resurrection for Apex Legends is packed with a lot of interesting content and positive changes. Let us take a look at what Season 18 offers:

BALANCE UPDATES

Armor Changes

White to Blue evo points required increased to 200 (was 150)

Crafted evo points increased to 200

Fixed overflow damage on level up applies to the next tier

Crafting Rotation in Apex Legends

Rampage and R-99 leave the crafter and are back on the floor

Nemesis and Mozambique with Hammerpoint Rounds enter the crafter

Double Tap Trigger and Hammerpoint Rounds removed from rotation

Boosted Loader and Disruptor Rounds added to rotation

Medkit price increased to 20 (was 15)

Care Package Weapon Rotation

Hemlok Burst AR returns to the floor

ADS Recoil increased

Damage reduced to 22 (was 23)

Headshot multiplier reduced to 1.75 (was 1.8)

Prowler Burst PDW enters the care package

Damage increased to 16 (was 15)

Select Fire Enabled defaulting to Full Auto

Gold Weapons Rotation

Hemlok, Peacekeeper, Alternator, Rampage, Charge Rifle

Loot Spawn Changes

Blue and Purple Weapon Attachment spawn rate reduced by 20%

Blue and Purple Armor spawn rate reduced by 30%

Apex Legends Season 18 - Weapons

Charge Rifle Rework in Apex Legends

New ballistics and projectile

Removed hitscan

Removed pre-fire laser

Projectiles have player passthrough: 80% damage retained

Opens doors

Projectiles gain damage with distance

50 meters: 75 Damage

300 meters: 110 Damage

New charge mechanics

Holding the trigger down will increase charge

Releasing the trigger will decrease charge

Fires at 100% charge

Added Extended Sniper Mag attachment slot

Base: 4

White: 5

Blue: 6

Purple/Gold: 8

Ammo Consumption per shot reduced to 1 (was 2)

Handling timings adjusted

Tactical reload time decreased to 3.5 (was 4.0)

Empty reload time decreased to 4.6 (was 5.1)

All SMGs (R-99, Alternator, CAR, Volt)

Strafe Speed: ADS strafe scale reduced to 0.75 (was 0.85)

ADS strafe scale reduced to 0.75 (was 0.85) Headshot multi reduced to 1.25 (was 1.5)

R-99

Vertical Recoil slightly increased

Ammo capacity reduced

Base Ammo reduced to 17 (was 19)

White Mag reduced to 20 (was 21)

Blue Mag reduced to 23 (was 24)

Purple/Gold Mag reduced to 26 (was 27)

M600 Spitfire

Added Barrels for improved stability

ADS Recoil improved

Hipfire spread slightly improved

Mastiff

Blast pattern tightened

Apex Legends Season 18 - Hop-Ups

Boosted Loader (Hemlok, Wingman)

Reloading when near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine

Hemlok overload ammo: 9

Wingman overload ammo: 3

Disruptor Rounds (Alternator, Peacekeeper)

Increases shield damage

Alternator shield damage increased by 20%

Peacekeeper shield damage (per pellet) increased by 25%

Double Tap Trigger (EVA-8, G7 Scout)

Removed from floor and crafting bundles

Grenades

Frag Grenade

Outer Radius increased to 350 units (was 320)

Inner Radius increased to 125 units (was 96)

Thermite

Adjusted fire VFX to better match damage area

Apex Legends Season 18 - Legends

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team



pic.twitter.com/rvHb186asf This new Season comes with an all-new new look and new abilities.Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team

Revenant has been reborn in Apex Legends

Updated class to Skirmisher (was Assault)

New abilities (see above)

Ultimate Cooldowns in Apex Legends

Bangalore: Rolling Thunder to 240s (+60s)

Catalyst: Dark Veil to 150s (+30s)

Gibraltar: Defensive Bombardment to 180s (-90s)

Horizon: Black Hole to 210s (+30s)

Loba: Black Market Boutique to 150s (+30s)

Ultimate Accelerants grant 25% ult charge (up from 20%)

Mad Maggie: Wrecking Ball to 120s (+30s)

Pathfinder: Zipline Gun to 180s (+60s)

Wraith: Dimensional Rift to 180s (-30s)

Tactical Updates in Apex Legends

Ballistic’s Whistler

Reduced delay before an overheated weapon starts cooling down to one second (was two seconds)

Reduced how long it takes an overheated weapon to cooldown to eight seconds (was 12s)

Loba’s Burglar’s Best Friend

Cooldown reduced to 25s (was 30s)

Seer’s Focus of Attention

Slow Duration reduced to 0.5s (was 2.5s)

Silence Duration reduced to eight seconds (was 10s)

Firing Speed increased to 1.4s (was 0.9s)

Maps in Apex Legends

Broken Moon

Maps added to Mixtape: Production Yard & The Core (Read more about these maps in our highlights blog here)

Multiple rat spots removed

Kings Canyon : multiple rat spots removed

: multiple rat spots removed World’s Edge: smoothed Legend movement on road edges

World Systems in Apex Legends

Crafting Workbenches, Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles

Removed ‘exclusion radius’ that caused some POIs to get these objects more than others

All POIs now have an equal chance of receiving a Ring Console, Survey Beacon, or Crafting Workbench

Modes in Apex Legends

Control

Capture Bonus bounty reduced by 20%

Capture time reduced to 10 seconds (was 20 sec)

Score limit reduced to 1000 (was 1250)

Spawn waves removed: players should spawn instantly at the location they choose, including Home Base, Captured Points, and MRB (Note: MRB will still use the dropship)

Timed events: Airdrops, MRB, and Capture Bonus should all start ~30% sooner in match-time

Apex Legends Season 18 - Bug Fixes

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Unlock the Reactive Heart of the Divine EVA-8 at Level 25 and seize victory with skins like Pathogen Pathfinder, Outlawed Tech Mad Maggie, and the Vortex Core L-STAR. All this and more lands tomorrow, Aug 8 pic.twitter.com/139ZCEjcnY Terrorize your enemies with looks from the Resurrection Battle Pass.Unlock the Reactive Heart of the Divine EVA-8 at Level 25 and seize victory with skins like Pathogen Pathfinder, Outlawed Tech Mad Maggie, and the Vortex Core L-STAR. All this and more lands tomorrow, Aug 8

About Game Mode button now works while in game modes

Adjusted sizing and positioning of elements on the Switch’s communication wheel to give it more breathing room

Consumables UI no longer freezes while in use and reviewing inventory

Dying or swapping Legends with a Golden Backpack full of large healing items no longer causes the items to be thrown from the player in Firing Range

Challenges no longer flip to NBR version when tracking in Ranked matches

Fixed black line in Kill Feed when a player dies out of bounds

Fixed persistent gift notifications after returning to the lobby

Fixed players from different teams being able to ride in the same trident if they interacted with both a mounted Sheila and the trident simultaneously

Fixed Support Bins occasionally being prevented from providing Survival items (Heat Shield or Mobile Respawn Beacons)

In-game map no longer clips behind the challenges on 16:10 resolutions

Players should now properly spectate the player who knocked or killed them (without being knocked), and not who killed their teammates or who thirsted them from the downed state

Players can no longer get stuck inside a Trident’s collision box

Pinging Icarus Vault from the map (with vault key in inventory) won’t present a malformed string

Predator badge no longer fades away on the Champion screen in Apex Legends

Reduced the animate in time of death recap in Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run

Spectres no longer stand in Catalyst’s Piercing Spikes in Apex Legends

Unitframe consumable progress now updating in the inventory screen

Using remapped controls on a Gamepad/Controller no longer prevents pinging from the map

Fixed players seeing the ranking of players they are spectating

AUDIO

Fixed animations not playing audio in rare cases

Improved prioritization for certain enemy movement sounds

Players' movement transitions no longer occasionally play duplicate audio events

LEGENDS

Ballistic

C.A.R SMG doesn’t default to heavy ammo after being converted to a golden gun in sling with light ammo

Tempest no longer applies to teammates when friendly fire is enabled in Firing Range

Pathfinders voicemails during an Ash heirloom inspect no longer stretched on 16:10 resolutions

Gibraltar and Bangalore

Fixed ultimates not triggering if thrown on Ziprail Launcher and Skydive Towers

Fixed ultimates do not cooldown if they’re killed while holding the ultimate grenade

Horizon : Lethal Lass skin no longer obstructs ADS on Prowler with 1x HOLO

: Lethal Lass skin no longer obstructs ADS on Prowler with 1x HOLO Loba : Lunar Wolf skin no longer has broken mesh

: Lunar Wolf skin no longer has broken mesh Rampart: Sheila’s ammo counter is now correctly rotated

MAPS

Broken Moon :

: Added building west of the core to minimap

Loot tick now correctly drops loot at the Production Yard

Removed invisible collision above the playing field

Olympus: indoor props without collision no longer block picking up loot

MODES

Firing Range :

: Ballistic’s Whistler is no longer heard across Firing Ranges when shot at the ground

Dummies no longer occasionally shoot while set to inactive

Small door’s audio and FX no longer heard/seen across Firing Ranges

WEAPONS

Left most ammo on squad member unitframes now represents their currently equipped weapon

L-Star : low ammo indicator now only appears when ammo is actually low

: low ammo indicator now only appears when ammo is actually low P2020: fixed high inaccuracy with the first shot using ADS

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES in Apex Legends

Firing Range

Dynamic dummy spawning now remains off when you die

Legend ultimates will be fully charged after loading into the Firing Range, swapping Legends, and dying

A new nessie… and more!

French

In-game/lobby chat now available when language is set to French on console

Corrected French translation for R-301 Mastery Challenge Level 20

Kill feed will now call out when a player has been removed from the match

Multiple stickers can now be placed

Players can longer interact with enemy holosprays through walls

Ranked progress bar no longer bounces value while sitting on the Match Summary screen

Seer : Exhibit AR throw indicator is no longer offset from ground

: Exhibit AR throw indicator is no longer offset from ground (no longer gives a false impression of where the Ultimate will land)

Support Perk - Crafting Banners : after grabbing the first banner, you can now immediately grab the second one as well

: after grabbing the first banner, you can now immediately grab the second one as well Weapon Mastery :

: New animated celebration sequences when unlocking and completing trials, as well as mastering weapons

New animated icon in the HUD weapon element when a weapon is level 100

Join Apex games as soon as the newest update goes live. For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.