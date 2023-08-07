Apex Legends Season 18 patch notes: All weapon changes, Legends, and more

Season 18 of Apex Legends is right around the corner, and fans are hyped as the upcoming Season is bringing a ton of exciting additions to the game. Starting from the revamped release of Revenant Reborn within the game, you will also experience numerous changes associated with the ring timers, ranked rewards, and more.
While Revenant Reborn, paired with the Death Dynasty event, is definitely the highlight of the upcoming update, the developers at Respawn have made quite a few quality-of-life changes, improving the overall gaming experience for the community as a whole. For a more detailed review of these changes, read the article below.
Apex Legends Season 18 full patch notes
With a whole array of changes docketed at the board, Season 18: Resurrection for Apex Legends is packed with a lot of interesting content and positive changes. Let us take a look at what Season 18 offers:
BALANCE UPDATES
Armor Changes
- White to Blue evo points required increased to 200 (was 150)
- Crafted evo points increased to 200
- Fixed overflow damage on level up applies to the next tier
Crafting Rotation in Apex Legends
- Rampage and R-99 leave the crafter and are back on the floor
- Nemesis and Mozambique with Hammerpoint Rounds enter the crafter
- Double Tap Trigger and Hammerpoint Rounds removed from rotation
- Boosted Loader and Disruptor Rounds added to rotation
- Medkit price increased to 20 (was 15)
Care Package Weapon Rotation
- Hemlok Burst AR returns to the floor
- ADS Recoil increased
- Damage reduced to 22 (was 23)
- Headshot multiplier reduced to 1.75 (was 1.8)
- Prowler Burst PDW enters the care package
- Damage increased to 16 (was 15)
- Select Fire Enabled defaulting to Full Auto
Gold Weapons Rotation
- Hemlok, Peacekeeper, Alternator, Rampage, Charge Rifle
Loot Spawn Changes
- Blue and Purple Weapon Attachment spawn rate reduced by 20%
- Blue and Purple Armor spawn rate reduced by 30%
Apex Legends Season 18 - Weapons
Charge Rifle Rework in Apex Legends
- New ballistics and projectile
- Removed hitscan
- Removed pre-fire laser
- Projectiles have player passthrough: 80% damage retained
- Opens doors
- Projectiles gain damage with distance
- 50 meters: 75 Damage
- 300 meters: 110 Damage
- New charge mechanics
- Holding the trigger down will increase charge
- Releasing the trigger will decrease charge
- Fires at 100% charge
- Added Extended Sniper Mag attachment slot
- Base: 4
- White: 5
- Blue: 6
- Purple/Gold: 8
- Ammo Consumption per shot reduced to 1 (was 2)
- Handling timings adjusted
- Tactical reload time decreased to 3.5 (was 4.0)
- Empty reload time decreased to 4.6 (was 5.1)
All SMGs (R-99, Alternator, CAR, Volt)
- Strafe Speed: ADS strafe scale reduced to 0.75 (was 0.85)
- Headshot multi reduced to 1.25 (was 1.5)
R-99
- Vertical Recoil slightly increased
- Ammo capacity reduced
- Base Ammo reduced to 17 (was 19)
- White Mag reduced to 20 (was 21)
- Blue Mag reduced to 23 (was 24)
- Purple/Gold Mag reduced to 26 (was 27)
M600 Spitfire
- Added Barrels for improved stability
- ADS Recoil improved
- Hipfire spread slightly improved
Mastiff
- Blast pattern tightened
Apex Legends Season 18 - Hop-Ups
Boosted Loader (Hemlok, Wingman)
Reloading when near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine
- Hemlok overload ammo: 9
- Wingman overload ammo: 3
Disruptor Rounds (Alternator, Peacekeeper)
Increases shield damage
- Alternator shield damage increased by 20%
- Peacekeeper shield damage (per pellet) increased by 25%
Double Tap Trigger (EVA-8, G7 Scout)
- Removed from floor and crafting bundles
Grenades
- Frag Grenade
- Outer Radius increased to 350 units (was 320)
- Inner Radius increased to 125 units (was 96)
- Thermite
- Adjusted fire VFX to better match damage area
Apex Legends Season 18 - Legends
Revenant has been reborn in Apex Legends
- Updated class to Skirmisher (was Assault)
- New abilities (see above)
Ultimate Cooldowns in Apex Legends
- Bangalore: Rolling Thunder to 240s (+60s)
- Catalyst: Dark Veil to 150s (+30s)
- Gibraltar: Defensive Bombardment to 180s (-90s)
- Horizon: Black Hole to 210s (+30s)
- Loba: Black Market Boutique to 150s (+30s)
- Ultimate Accelerants grant 25% ult charge (up from 20%)
- Mad Maggie: Wrecking Ball to 120s (+30s)
- Pathfinder: Zipline Gun to 180s (+60s)
- Wraith: Dimensional Rift to 180s (-30s)
Tactical Updates in Apex Legends
- Ballistic’s Whistler
- Reduced delay before an overheated weapon starts cooling down to one second (was two seconds)
- Reduced how long it takes an overheated weapon to cooldown to eight seconds (was 12s)
- Loba’s Burglar’s Best Friend
- Cooldown reduced to 25s (was 30s)
- Seer’s Focus of Attention
- Slow Duration reduced to 0.5s (was 2.5s)
- Silence Duration reduced to eight seconds (was 10s)
- Firing Speed increased to 1.4s (was 0.9s)
Maps in Apex Legends
- Broken Moon
- Maps added to Mixtape: Production Yard & The Core (Read more about these maps in our highlights blog here)
- Multiple rat spots removed
- Kings Canyon: multiple rat spots removed
- World’s Edge: smoothed Legend movement on road edges
World Systems in Apex Legends
- Crafting Workbenches, Survey Beacons, Ring Consoles
- Removed ‘exclusion radius’ that caused some POIs to get these objects more than others
- All POIs now have an equal chance of receiving a Ring Console, Survey Beacon, or Crafting Workbench
Modes in Apex Legends
- Control
- Capture Bonus bounty reduced by 20%
- Capture time reduced to 10 seconds (was 20 sec)
- Score limit reduced to 1000 (was 1250)
- Spawn waves removed: players should spawn instantly at the location they choose, including Home Base, Captured Points, and MRB (Note: MRB will still use the dropship)
- Timed events: Airdrops, MRB, and Capture Bonus should all start ~30% sooner in match-time
Apex Legends Season 18 - Bug Fixes
- About Game Mode button now works while in game modes
- Adjusted sizing and positioning of elements on the Switch’s communication wheel to give it more breathing room
- Consumables UI no longer freezes while in use and reviewing inventory
- Dying or swapping Legends with a Golden Backpack full of large healing items no longer causes the items to be thrown from the player in Firing Range
- Challenges no longer flip to NBR version when tracking in Ranked matches
- Fixed black line in Kill Feed when a player dies out of bounds
- Fixed persistent gift notifications after returning to the lobby
- Fixed players from different teams being able to ride in the same trident if they interacted with both a mounted Sheila and the trident simultaneously
- Fixed Support Bins occasionally being prevented from providing Survival items (Heat Shield or Mobile Respawn Beacons)
- In-game map no longer clips behind the challenges on 16:10 resolutions
- Players should now properly spectate the player who knocked or killed them (without being knocked), and not who killed their teammates or who thirsted them from the downed state
- Players can no longer get stuck inside a Trident’s collision box
- Pinging Icarus Vault from the map (with vault key in inventory) won’t present a malformed string
- Predator badge no longer fades away on the Champion screen in Apex Legends
- Reduced the animate in time of death recap in Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run
- Spectres no longer stand in Catalyst’s Piercing Spikes in Apex Legends
- Unitframe consumable progress now updating in the inventory screen
- Using remapped controls on a Gamepad/Controller no longer prevents pinging from the map
- Fixed players seeing the ranking of players they are spectating
AUDIO
- Fixed animations not playing audio in rare cases
- Improved prioritization for certain enemy movement sounds
- Players' movement transitions no longer occasionally play duplicate audio events
LEGENDS
- Ballistic
- C.A.R SMG doesn’t default to heavy ammo after being converted to a golden gun in sling with light ammo
- Tempest no longer applies to teammates when friendly fire is enabled in Firing Range
- Pathfinders voicemails during an Ash heirloom inspect no longer stretched on 16:10 resolutions
- Gibraltar and Bangalore
- Fixed ultimates not triggering if thrown on Ziprail Launcher and Skydive Towers
- Fixed ultimates do not cooldown if they’re killed while holding the ultimate grenade
- Horizon: Lethal Lass skin no longer obstructs ADS on Prowler with 1x HOLO
- Loba: Lunar Wolf skin no longer has broken mesh
- Rampart: Sheila’s ammo counter is now correctly rotated
MAPS
- Broken Moon:
- Added building west of the core to minimap
- Loot tick now correctly drops loot at the Production Yard
- Removed invisible collision above the playing field
- Olympus: indoor props without collision no longer block picking up loot
MODES
- Firing Range:
- Ballistic’s Whistler is no longer heard across Firing Ranges when shot at the ground
- Dummies no longer occasionally shoot while set to inactive
- Small door’s audio and FX no longer heard/seen across Firing Ranges
WEAPONS
- Left most ammo on squad member unitframes now represents their currently equipped weapon
- L-Star: low ammo indicator now only appears when ammo is actually low
- P2020: fixed high inaccuracy with the first shot using ADS
QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES in Apex Legends
- Firing Range
- Dynamic dummy spawning now remains off when you die
- Legend ultimates will be fully charged after loading into the Firing Range, swapping Legends, and dying
- A new nessie… and more!
- French
- In-game/lobby chat now available when language is set to French on console
- Corrected French translation for R-301 Mastery Challenge Level 20
- Kill feed will now call out when a player has been removed from the match
- Multiple stickers can now be placed
- Players can longer interact with enemy holosprays through walls
- Ranked progress bar no longer bounces value while sitting on the Match Summary screen
- Seer: Exhibit AR throw indicator is no longer offset from ground
- (no longer gives a false impression of where the Ultimate will land)
- Support Perk - Crafting Banners: after grabbing the first banner, you can now immediately grab the second one as well
- Weapon Mastery:
- New animated celebration sequences when unlocking and completing trials, as well as mastering weapons
- New animated icon in the HUD weapon element when a weapon is level 100
Join Apex games as soon as the newest update goes live. For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.