Revenant Reborn all abilities in Apex Legends Season 18

The latest trailer for Apex Legends Season 18: Resurrection was launched yesterday, and it showcased Revenant's rework as Revenant Reborn and all his abilities. The trailer also displayed some significant changes coming to the game in the upcoming Season, along with a brand-new event, the Death Dynasty Collection Event.

Fans are thrilled at Revenant's revamp. With his pick rate having plummeted over the last few seasons, the latest rework is expected to make him more competitively viable. His kit is now far more lore accurate, as he is a silent and deadly assassin amidst the ranks of the game's roster.

Exploring all Revenant Reborn abilities in Apex Legends Season 18

All this and more launches Aug 8. Death is Reborn in Apex Legends: Resurrection. Experience Revenant's deadly new abilities as he is unlocked for all players all season long. Then celebrate his reign of terror in the Death Dynasty Collection Event.All this and more launches Aug 8. pic.twitter.com/vtKYGXv5nK

Revenant Reborn will join the Skirmisher class in the Legend roster of the game in Season 18. He is no longer a silencing crawling robot with clunky wall-climbing mechanics but rather a very terrifying foe to go up against. Respawn Entertainment has also confirmed the release of his new recolored Heirloom, the Death Grip, coming to the game in the upcoming Season.

The latest rework for Revenant Reborn has made him an extremely versatile movement-based Legend. For example, his previous passive ability to silent crouch-walk and wall-climb has been improved. Here is a list of all the abilities he has received with his rebirth in Apex Legends:

Passive Ability (Assassin’s Instinct): His passive ability allows him to see very low-health enemies. It also gives him a faster crouch walk and improved wall climbing in the game, much like before.

Tactical Ability (Shadow Pounce): Revenant pounces forward with great force and agility, closing the distance between him and his foe. Paired with his passive ability, he can also use it to quickly attach to walls and wall climb.

Revenant pounces forward with great force and agility, closing the distance between him and his foe. Paired with his passive ability, he can also use it to quickly attach to walls and wall climb. Ultimate Ability (Forged Shadows): Revenant builds hardened shadows around him that block damage and regenerate. His shadows and his tactical will get refreshed after a knockdown. However, harming him during the regeneration process stops the effect, and he is left vulnerable.

Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team



pic.twitter.com/rvHb186asf This new Season comes with an all-new new look and new abilities.Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team

With the release of the new Apex Legends Season, players will also get access to the new Death Dynasty Collection Event. Featuring over 24 in-game cosmetics, the Death Dynasty Event will be a recolor event that will last from August 8, 2023, to August 15, 2023.

During this event, players will also get the additional benefit of a double XP week for all their adventures across the Battle Royale playlists. This is a great time for everyone to make the most of the new Season by grinding through the newest Battle Pass and increasing their Prestige levels with ease.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.