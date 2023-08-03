When does Apex Legends Season 18 go live? Date and time for all regions

Season 18 of Apex Legends is right around the corner, and it is most definitely going to bring some much-deserved changes to this game. With this title suffering from an extremely unbalanced and unfair Ranked ladder in Season 17, its developers have been working hard to address all shortcomings of the newly introduced Ranked system.

Along with the upcoming changes, Revenant Reborn is also making his debut in Season 18, followed by a prestigious Collection Event. This article will provide all the necessary information regarding the upcoming season in terms of its date and time.

Apex Legends Season 18: Date and time for release across different regions

Revenant is losing control of himself – but to who? Crypto hacks into a discarded fragment of Revenant to investigate some disturbing changes.Revenant is losing control of himself – but to who? pic.twitter.com/V8mjvY9YZJ

With official sources confirming Apex Legends Season 18: Resurrection's launch date as August 8, 2023, its release across different time zones has, however, not been revealed.

The patch for a new Season is usually rolled out on a Tuesday. On August 8, 2023, a Tuesday, it is expected that Season 18 will be launched at the following times across various regions:

10:00 am Pacific Time

1:00 am Eastern Standard Time

6:00 pm British Summer Time

7:00 pm Central European Time

9:00 pm in Dubai

10:30 pm Indian Standard Time

2:00 am Japan Standard Time (August 9)

What can be expected from Apex Legends Season 18?

Apex Legends Status @_ApexStatus Pred update



There are now 1,518,949 Masters+ all platforms combined.



Breakdown by platform with the Predator threshold



PC: 267,242 LP, 813,910 Masters+

Playstation: 197,888 LP, 522,626 Masters+

Xbox: 145,879 LP, 162,148 Masters+

Switch: 68,553 LP, 20,265 Masters+



🫡 pic.twitter.com/pHfP8SFERp Pred updateThere are now 1,518,949 Masters+ all platforms combined.Breakdown by platform with the Predator thresholdPC: 267,242 LP, 813,910 Masters+Playstation: 197,888 LP, 522,626 Masters+Xbox: 145,879 LP, 162,148 Masters+Switch: 68,553 LP, 20,265 Masters+

Ranked changes

Season 18 promises to make some much-needed changes to the problematic Rank system. Having been launched in Season 17, the whole inclusion was filled with a lot of loopholes that players abused. The developers at Respawn have acknowledged the faulty Ranked system and have addressed its flaws, assuring fans that effective changes will be implemented in Season 18.

KralRindo @kralrindo

Left one is new The scale difference between new and old ring (round 1)Left one is new pic.twitter.com/0v2hN9HFwo

Furthermore, the Ring's specifications have also been changed. With Season 18's release, it will have a wider radius in the first two rounds, ensuring players actively engage in surviving and fighting rather than ratting outside the zone. The increase in damage tick will see that games are more action-packed and intense. This may result in some substantial changes to the meta that has been dominating Apex Legends.

The previous iteration of this title's Rank system was extremely generous at providing LP (Ladder Points) to players in their matches. Paired with a low entry cost, Season 17 saw an over-inflated crowd of players at Masters Rank, the second-highest rank within this game.

The developers have assured fans that necessary adjustments are made to fix the LP awarding system in Season 18.

Mixtape joins Broken Moon

The newly introduced LTM playlist, Mixtape, will also feature Broken Moon across all the game modes. Players will be able to queue for Gun Run and Team Deathmatch in The Core or even queue to play Control in Production Yard in Broken Moon.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.