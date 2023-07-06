How many players are in Masters rank in Apex Legends Season 17?

Apex Legends Season 17 was launched on May 9, 2023. It was initially considered to be a breakthrough for the game, as it finally brought numerous changes that had been demanded by the community to life. However, things took a turn for the worse because of a greatly flawed Rank system, which outweighed all the positives that the new season brought forth.

Season 17 has received enormous amounts of criticism for the poor-performing lackluster Ranked ladder. The article below showcases the consequences that have been realized due to the implementation of such a poor mechanic.

Why there are so many Masters rank players in Apex Legends Season 17?

SEN Rkn @rknhd Ranked distribution of 2 of the most successful games ever versus Apex Legends



Dev holds the belief that if Ranked is hard, players will simply quit instead of trying harder to rank up. Do you agree?



Season 17's faulty Ranked ladder has made brought to life something that had never occurred previously in the history of Apex Legends; something which realistically should not even be possible in a battle royale game. The latest Season of Apex Legends has had a great influx of players in the Masters rank. Those who previously consistently ranked in the Bronze, Silver, and Gold banners of the Ranked ladder have found themselves in the upper echelon of the Masters lobby.

Concurrently, over a million players worldwide have actually earned the Masters rank in Apex Legends. This should be statistically impossible considering the previous renditions of the Ranked ladder never had such a situation.

How are people reaching Masters rank with ease in Apex Legends Season 17?

Apex Legends Status @_ApexStatus It happened.



There are now 1,017,412 masters & preds in Apex.



The faulty structure of the Ranked system is to blame for the influx of millions in the Masters rank. The present mechanic has an extremely low entry cost, something which scaled higher as players went into higher ranks. With only 32 LP to lose in case of a loss even in the worst scenarios, players have resorted to camping and implementing a rat-like playstyle to boost themselves up to Masters rank.

There have been decreasing amounts of hot-drop or even off-drop engagements, and the overall pace of the game as reduced, leaving it in a stagnant state. And since there has been such a great influx of less-skilled players in this high of a rank, most engagements are over in a jiffy as those actually skilled simply demolish the others from the lobbies.

The end-game fights are what determine the overall outcome of the matches. Ratting the way to the top five is simply an easy means to exploit the presently implemented Rank System.

Apex Legends Status @_ApexStatus If you are wondering, yes, ranked changes have been confirmed for next season. If you are wondering, yes, ranked changes have been confirmed for next season. https://t.co/YTwz1U5jB5

Rank changes have been confirmed as per sources from Respawn Entertainment, and rightfully so. With such an inflated high-skill lobby, it is only natural for actually deserving and skilled players to lose interest because of the faulty quality of matchmaking they receive.

