Apex Legends data miners leak upcoming Streetwear store event for Season 17

In a recent Twitter post, popular Apex Legends data miner KralRindo revealed a brand-new skin collection that is supposedly coming with the Streetwear store event in Season 17. The collection has a neon aesthetic and features some of the most-played Legends in the game. Some of the weapons that will be featured with the new skins have also been showcased.

Apex Legends Streetwear store event: All Legends getting skins, where to buy, availability, and more

According to KralRindo, the Streetwear store event skins will be sold separately as well as in bundles. They will be available for the following Legends:

Cyber Warfare Bangalore Net Runner Octane Punk Phaser Wraith

Some weapons will also be receiving fresh cosmetics. As per KralRindo, the following weapons will be getting new skins:

Cyber Scout G7 Scout Rave Rebellion R301 Assault Rifle Punk Shot Wingman

These offerings might also feature new banners, much like the Fallen Angel or the Rivals bundle, but nothing of the sort has been confirmed officially by Respawn.

The prices of the items have not been disclosed by the data miner or Respawn. Judging by previous store events, the prices of these skins could range from $15 to $20 (USD) at the minimum.

A preview of all the leaked Apex Legends content is provided below.

Streetwear Legend skin collection

1) Cyber Warfare Bangalore

Cyber Warfare Bangalore (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

2) Net Runner Octane

Net Runner Octane (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

3) Punk Phaser Wraith

Punk Phaser Wraith (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

Streetwear Weapon skin collection

1) Cyber Scout G7 Scout

Cyber Scout G7 Scout (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

2) Rave Rebellion R301 Assault Rifle

Rave Rebellion R301 Assault Rifle (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

3) Punk Shot Wingman

Punk Shot Wingman (Image via twitter.com/kralrindo)

KralRindo @kralrindo Iron sight showcase of upcoming streetwear wingman skin, people asked this a lot Iron sight showcase of upcoming streetwear wingman skin, people asked this a lot https://t.co/FIkTFOWIQf

