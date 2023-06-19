Apex Legends: Arsenal - All Legend changes in mid-season update

The mid-season update for Apex Legends is scheduled to drop on June 20, 2023, bringing numerous changes benefitting the game along with it. Besides mere tweaks, it also features new LTMs, a brand-new Collection Event, and much more to entertain the Apex Legends community. The recent release of the patch notes shows incredible promise for the game's future.

This article dives into a deeper and more detailed study of the outlines of the patch notes, highlighting some of the major Legend changes that will be carried forward with this update.

Seer nerfs, Exhibit ability reworked, and other changes with Apex Legends Season 17 mid-season update

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Take part to snag Horizon’s Heirloom and blast away the competition in Armed and Dangerous. All this and more lands on June 20



go.ea.com/d3M2B Join the Dressed to Kill Collection Event and show the world you’re as dashing, driven, and deadly as any contract killerTake part to snag Horizon’s Heirloom and blast away the competition in Armed and Dangerous. All this and more lands on June 20 Join the Dressed to Kill Collection Event and show the world you’re as dashing, driven, and deadly as any contract killer 💥Take part to snag Horizon’s Heirloom and blast away the competition in Armed and Dangerous. All this and more lands on June 20➡️ go.ea.com/d3M2B https://t.co/G5AGbVjcSL

The major change following the upcoming update is the nerf to Seer and his entire kit, paired with nerfs to the Nemesis AR. Seer's dominating presence in the meta in recent seasons had been a growing concern in the community. His ability was not merely overpowering, but it had an extreme effect of nullifying the presence and power of any other Legends put before him.

The mid-season update has been carefully curated by the developer. It will introduce fresh cosmetic content into the game, yes, but it will mostly focus on the more essential part of effectively modifying Seer's kit in a balanced manner.

The mid-season patch provides the following adjustments to Seer and his abilities:

Passive: Heartbeat Sensor

Range Reduced to 50m ( was 75m )

Initial Heartbeat delay significantly reduced

Tactical: Focus of Attention

Range Reduced to 60m ( was 75m )

Firing Speed Increased ( ~30% faster )

Removed Heal Cancel

Removed Revive Cancel

Removed Respawn Beacon Interaction Interrupt

Scan Time Reduced to 2.5s ( was 8s )

Scan once again includes a full-body highlight

Enemies hit by Focus of Attention are now Slowed for 2.5s

Silence Time Increased to 10s ( was 1.75 )

Enemies who are silenced by Seer are now also highlighted with a threat outline to Seer and his teammates but only when they have a line of sight

Ultimate: Exhibit

Throw Range Reduced to ~15m ( was ~50m )

Removed Diamond Scan Markers on Enemy Movement

Exhibit will now only show the footsteps of players moving in the zone

Diamond Markers will now ONLY appear with enemy gunfire for 1.25s

Changes to Seer's passive and tactical abilities

A significant part of Seer's kit, his passive ability to literally track enemies through walls has been adjusted. Its range has been decreased and the delay in hearing a responsive heartbeat increased. The decrease in the range might seem like a small detail. However, 50m is enough for the opposing teams to be aware and look out for audio clues of Seer using his ability and respond appropriately.

The character's tactical ability was subject to a number of changes in previous patches in Apex Legends. The developer has taken the community's feedback and made major changes to it. A major problem amongst professionals, and even the casual playerbase, regarding Seer's tactical was its potential to cancel healing and revives. It was a major setback and has been considered an unbalanced mechanic.

ᗪ丨丂ㄒ尺丨匚ㄒ @Dorkstrict



Do we think seer is going to be used at all in PRO league? my guess is no… Seer just got a MEGA nerf, scan is reduced in distance, usefulness and ease of use. ULT got big nerf with less accurate display and throwing distance to less then half. TACTICAL NO LONGER CANCLES ANYTHINGDo we think seer is going to be used at all in PRO league? my guess is no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Seer just got a MEGA nerf, scan is reduced in distance, usefulness and ease of use. ULT got big nerf with less accurate display and throwing distance to less then half. TACTICAL NO LONGER CANCLES ANYTHINGDo we think seer is going to be used at all in PRO league? my guess is no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1mFL1vQG8b

The latest patch addresses these concerns in a great manner. These two prospects have been removed and replaced by other mechanics that make him useful and balanced in Apex Legends Season 17.

Seer can now unleash his tactical ability more quickly. In the process, he can also slow and silence anyone in its grasp for 10s, nullifying their utility entirely. Further, the affected targets will be highlighted briefly to him and his team only when they are in direct line of sight.

Changes to Seer's Ultimate ability

Seer's ultimate ability, Exhibit, has also been hit by quite a few nerfs. Its throwing range has been reduced, making it a great tool for defensive measures rather than offensive rushes. It will now only show the footsteps of players moving in its range, and diamond markers will appear against enemies who are actively firing within the ultimate's radius.

These changes are significant to the constantly changing meta of Apex Legends, and will definitely bring forth fresh new faces to the meta-forming rosters.

