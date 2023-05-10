5 best Legends for Apex Legends ranked on King's Canyon in Season 17

Apex Legends Season 17 has just been released on May 9, 2023. With the culmination of a new season, there is an automatic shift in the meta because of the balance changes made to the game. Season 17 has brought numerous changes ranging from balancing out Legends and Classes to introducing a new Legend. With the battle royale's high-octane gameplay, players need to maintain a cool head when they queue for ranked games.

That said, here is a guide to five Legends to pick for Season 17 of Apex Legends when you queue ranked in King's Canyon.

Top 5 Legends for King's Canyon ranked in Apex Legends

The latest season has changed the previous format of having ranked leagues divided into two splits throughout the season. With map rotation in place, Season 17: Arsenal welcomes King's Canyon back into the ranked playlist mix after a long time.

With the map back in rotation, it is essential to be kitted with the best possible Legends to tackle it in ranked mode and dominate games. Here is a list of the five best Legends you queue ranked in King's Canyon with:

1) Horizon

Apex Legends - Horizon (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Equipped with an aggressive kit, Horizon is one of the best picks for King's Canyon. Besides mere gunplay mechanics, control of high ground is a great factor in contesting other players in King's Canyon. Horizon's tactical ability, Gravity Lift, allows her entire team to reposition to different terrain elevations, which is detrimental to deciding the fate of your duels.

Her ultimate, Black Hole, is perfect for creating space to aggress and providing a means to escape any sticky situation. A well-placed Black Hole paired with grenades could very well ascertain the elimination of an entire squad.

2) Catalyst

Apex Legends - Catalyst (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Considering the architecture and the open fields of King's Canyon, Catalyst makes for a great pick in Season 17 of Apex Legends. Her passive ability, Barricade, allows players to reinforce doors and block them, providing a layer of security when holding a building down.

Her tactical ability, Piercing Spikes, allows for another layer of defense between the enemies and her team. While her utility might not seem viable throughout the game, it makes for great end-game placements and well-established defensive holds. When used creatively, it can also be used to stay in safety when hordes of third parties break out during the early hot drops.

Her ultimate ability, Dark Veil, is the perfect tool to reposition safely in the open grounds of King's Canyon. It allows her team to break line-of-sight from enemy teams and retreat to safety when caught out.

3) Wraith

Apex Legends - Wraith (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wraith is almost a staple pick for every map. Her utility is extremely versatile, perfect for balancing an aggressive and passive playstyle. Her small hitbox allows her to be a pesky target to hit, and with a player's decent mechanical skill, the ability to shun out damage is impeccable with her.

The key factor in Wraith's utility is the availability of her ultimate, Dimensional Rift, which can be the turning point during a gunfight. Players can use this ability to not just reposition for safety but also attack the enemy team. The rift allows for a get-away-from-jail-free card to Wraith's team for a limited duration while the portal is active.

However, mastering Wraith requires great positioning knowledge. Her kit's utility benefits those who observe their surroundings and make sharp decisions instantly.

4) Caustic

Apex Legends - Caustic (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Much like Catalyst, Caustic is a great controller Legend. His class ability gives him the utility to pre-determine upcoming storm rings. With careful decision-making, players can rotate early to the endgame zones and set up their stronghold.

Caustic's tactical ability allows him to trap his surroundings with toxic gas barrels. It is the perfect tool to take control of narrow passageways and the architecture that King's Canyon provides. The goal of playing Caustic should be to prioritize earning placements, as he is one of the best Legends to do so.

5) Bloodhound

Apex Legends - Bloodhound (image via Respawn Entertainment)

A recon Legend, such as Bloodhound, is a staple pick for a map like King's Canyon. Bloodhound's power over other Legends from the same class is their ability to scan the area in a widespread radius.

King's Canyon offers many nooks and corners for teams to hide and execute stealth attacks, but having a Bloodhound on your team absolutely negates that possibility. Bloodhound can track his foes with his passive ability, with the white raven guiding them and their team to the nearest enemy squad, keeping players aware of their surroundings in Apex Legends.

Season 17's addition of a new survival item, the Evac Tower, allows for many diverse Legend picks. With King's Canyon already featuring several jump-towers paired with the new item, players can easily deviate from the default picks for the map. The change in meta is fresh, and players can try any of these Legends when they queue for ranked in King's Canyon.

