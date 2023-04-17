Apex Legends is a high-octane battle royale game that demands quick reactions and decision-making from its players. The constant action that keeps propping up every five minutes calls for instant decision-making to win games.

With the introduction of Broken Moon in Season 15 of Respawn’s Apex Legends, players have found themselves with another extremely large and open map. Unlike Storm Point, Broken Moon fashions zip lines that players can use to traverse the map and quickly third-party any fights in their vicinity.

Apex Legends' 5 best Legends to dominate ranked on Broken Moon in Season 16: Valkyrie, Horizon, Mad Maggie, and more

Broken Moon is currently in rotation in the map pool of Apex Legends ranked and casual playlists alike. With such a huge map featuring unique terrain and quirky rotational tools, here are our top five Legend picks for you to have a great time whenever you queue into Broken Moon. These Legends can definitely make your life easier while moving around the map, and also provide great utility in team fights.

1) Valkyrie

Valkyrie is a versatile and powerful Legend who excels on any map. Her kit provides players with excellent rotational and crowd-control abilities, making her a popular pick among both new and experienced players. The latest addition of the Broken Moon map only enhances Valkyrie's strengths, as her VTOL Jets enable her to reach and dominate areas that are inaccessible to other Legends.

Valkyrie's ultimate ability, Skyward Dive, is considered one of the best in the game. It allows her team to quickly reposition themselves to a different corner of the map, giving them a tactical advantage over their opponents. With her unique abilities and powerful ultimate, Valkyrie is a must-have Legend in any Apex Legends team.

2) Horizon

Besides having great mobility, Horizon is one of the most aggressive and tactical Legends that Apex Legends has to offer. Her Gravity Lift, allows her entire team to quickly take over the high ground and contest enemies. It adds great potential to turn the tides of a team fight when used proficiently, combined with her ultimate, Black Hole.

Horizon’s utility is very much dependent on the skill of the player, considering that her kit rewards those who have put the time into mastering and honing her abilities. She is a great addition to the roster and a great pick for Broken Moon.

3) Mad Maggie

This wreckin’-ball-busting Legend calls for extremely high-paced gameplay in Apex Legends. Mad Maggie is a very aggressive Legend, perfect for a map like Broken Moon where the terrain is mixed between architecture and random open fields with no cover.

Maggie’s tactical, Riot Drill, allows her to damage people behind cover and make them reposition, often allowing for easy picks for her team. Combined with her ultimate ability, Wrecking Ball, Maggie and her team can use the speed boost it provides to either cover open ground quickly or hunt down teams when they third party.

Players should definitely use shotguns when picking Maggie in order to capitalize on her passive ability Warlord's Ire, which lets her retain her movement speed while having a shotgun equipped.

4) Catalyst

Released in Season 15 of Apex Legends, along with Broken Moon, Catalyst has secured a great spot for herself in the meta. Her defensive capabilities make her a great asset to have on your team. Besides the open terrain, Broken Moon also features a different form of open architecture which Catalyst can perfectly defend, making it her fortress.

Her passive ability (Barricade) and tactical (Piercing Spikes) allow her to completely take over buildings and reinforce them against outside attacks. Furthermore, her quick-charging ultimate, Dark Veil, is a great tool to break the line of sight from enemies and reposition the team to safety whenever caught out in the open.

5) Rampart

A defensive Legend that can be extremely aggressive in games, Rampart is a great pick for Broken Moon. Her ability to establish a presence and provide cover using her Amped Cover provides excellent utility to her team, and this combined with the damage boost it provides makes it even more terrifying.

Her Mobile Minigun “Sheila” acts as a great suppressing fire tool and has the potential to decimate anyone in its line of sight in Apex Legends. Rampart excels in holding down buildings as well as finding a niche spot to defend her team when caught out in the open.

