Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event - Full patch notes, quality of life changes, bug fixes, and more

Apex Legends' Dressed to Kill event brings back the limited-time mode Armed & Dangerous, along with legendary skins, a Dressed to Kill reward track, and more. The update also introduces several notable changes to the game, including tweaks to weapon crafting rotation, Seer Legends alterations, quality of life updates, and a lot of bug fixes.
It is available to download now, and players can jump right in to play the Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event.
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event - Patch notes
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Balance updates
- Weapon Crafting Rotation
- R-99 enters the crafter
- Rampage LMG enters the crafter
- Alternator SMG returns to the floor
- Sentinel returns to the floor
- Evac Tower: reduced spawn rate to match Heat Shields
- Mobile Respawn Beacon: slightly increased spawn rate
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Weapon updates
- Nemesis Burst AR
- Projectile Speed reduced
- Projectile gravity increased
- EVA-8
- Increased base rate of fire
- Increased white bolt rate of fire
- Rate of fire with blue, purple, and gold bolts is unchanged
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Legends update
Seer
- Passive: Heartbeat Sensor
- Range Reduced to 50m ( was 75m )
- Initial Heartbeat delay significantly reduced
- Tactical: Focus of Attention
- Range Reduced to 60m ( was 75m )
- Firing Speed Increased ( ~30% faster )
- Removed Heal Cancel
- Removed Revive Cancel
- Removed Respawn Beacon Interaction Interrupt
- Scan Time Reduced to 2.5s ( was 8s )
- Scan once again includes a full-body highlight
- Enemies hit by Focus of Attention are now Slowed for 2.5s
- Silence Time Increased to 10s ( was 1.75 )
- Enemies who are silenced by Seer are now also highlighted with a threat outline to Seer and his teammates, but only when they have line of sight
- Ultimate: Exhibit
- Throw Range Reduced to ~15m ( was ~50m )
- Removed Diamond Scan Markers on Enemy Movement
- Exhibit will now only show the footsteps of players moving in the zone
- Diamond Markers will now ONLY appear with enemy gunfire for 1.25s
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Quality of life
- Firing Range
- Customize Range menu additions
- New option to switch to 3rd person
- New option to show a general-purpose timer
- New options to match dummy helmet levels to shield levels.
- General dummies and collision updates
- Spawning distancing and frequency improvements
- Firing Range target redesign
- Added more hotlinks to how to gain weapon mastery XP to the overview tab and the end-of-game weapons tab
- Audio engine stability improvements
- Bloodhound Trials: updated loot on World’s Edge to now dispense Smart Loot for the active team in the Trials at the end of each challenge round
- Newcastle: now destroys Jump Pads and Crypto Drones on Castle Wall Impact like other placeable objects
- Extended Supply (Support) Bins have a higher chance to give an MRB to Support legends who have dead teammates, banners are not required for a higher chance
- Legends Menu
- Added new Legend Bios tab
- Removed the classes subtabs
- PC
- Added a new menu option: “Clamp Mouse Cursor to Game Window”
- FPS in the Lobby is now capped at 60Hz, which should give high-end graphics cards a chance to cool down between matches
- Intel ARC users will receive a popup prompt to consider the DX12 Beta, which has shown improved performance characteristics on ARC hardware. Players can try the DX12 Beta by following the instructions here: https://go.ea.com/ApexDX12
- Updated podium screen to minimize white flashes
- Weapons Menu: added new Weapon Backgrounds tab
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Bug fixes
- [CAR] correct active ammo now shows in the inventory when infinite ammo is active
- Fixed “are you sure you want to leave” prompt in states that were not applicable (ex. squad wipes)
- Fixed tops of buildings not registering as out of bounds on World’s Edge
- Fixed Ballistic’s Tempest VFX staying on while cloaked or phase shifted
- Fixed Ballistic’s sling weapon icon not updating for spectators
- Fixed death recap appearing blank if you were dead or died when the game ended
- Fixed “decoy destroyed” message not displaying when destroying a decoy with Newcastle’s Castle Wall
- Fixed Extended Supply Bin logic to address MRBs not awarding to players with dead teammates and MRBs are in ground loot
- Fixed invisible optic on a primary weapon after swapping it with the sling weapon
- Fixed MRB icon being squished in Control on ultrawide monitors
- Fixed occasional client crash when exiting an IMC armory
- Fixed occasional crash when changing legends while emoting as Ballistic in firing range
- Fixed pinging Icarus Bridge on Olympus while holding a vault key displaying incorrectly
- Fixed pinging weapon icons on the map and minimap being squished
- Fixed teams being unable to craft banners if the support legend on the team leaves
- Replicator: players should no longer get stuck when crafting
- Weapon Mastery: badge preview now correctly updates after earning the first one
- Volume sliders now increase/decrease correctly when using controller
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Audio
- Fixed certain movement sounds taking priority over footsteps
- Fixed hearing Ballistic’s tactical sound effect in other firing ranges
- Fixed incorrect sound effect when Ballistic hits a teammate with Whistler
- Fixed more issues with server audio dropouts
- Fixed players emitting falling audio after dying
Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Legends
- Ballistic
- Backpack no longer stays open when downed while Tempest is active
- Fixed an exploit where players could get a weapon with attachments into Sling
- Now auto-cycles to his sling weapon when other weapons run out of ammo
- Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if downed while locked on
- Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if hit by Seer’s tactical while locked on
- Lifeline
- Fixed Shinobi Surgeon skin textures
- Newcastle
- Fixed inconsistencies on landing with Castle Wall
- Rampart
- Nemesis voiceline no longer plays every time the gun is picked up
- Placed Sheila turrets no longer keep the fast reloads from Ballistic’s Tempest
- Valkyrie
- Dummies not scanning in the firing range while skydiving
- Heartbeat Harmonizer skin no longer blocks ADS with Prowler + 1x Holo
- Improvements to Skyward Launch avoiding obstacles that appeared above her after she had already started launching
- Wattson
- Fixed fences occasionally being invisible through doors
- Solar Static skin is no longer extra toothy
- Wraith
- Into the Void no longer prevents skydive from Evac Towers
Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale title set in Respawn's Titanfall universe. It is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam and EA Play applications.
