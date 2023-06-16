Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event - Full patch notes, quality of life changes, bug fixes, and more

Apex Legends' Dressed to Kill event brings back the limited-time mode Armed & Dangerous, along with legendary skins, a Dressed to Kill reward track, and more. The update also introduces several notable changes to the game, including tweaks to weapon crafting rotation, Seer Legends alterations, quality of life updates, and a lot of bug fixes.

It is available to download now, and players can jump right in to play the Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event.

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill event - Patch notes

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Balance updates

Weapon Crafting Rotation

R-99 enters the crafter

Rampage LMG enters the crafter

Alternator SMG returns to the floor

Sentinel returns to the floor

Evac Tower: reduced spawn rate to match Heat Shields

Mobile Respawn Beacon: slightly increased spawn rate

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Weapon updates

Nemesis Burst AR

Projectile Speed reduced

Projectile gravity increased

EVA-8

Increased base rate of fire

Increased white bolt rate of fire

Rate of fire with blue, purple, and gold bolts is unchanged

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Legends update

Seer

Passive: Heartbeat Sensor

Range Reduced to 50m ( was 75m )

Initial Heartbeat delay significantly reduced

Tactical: Focus of Attention

Range Reduced to 60m ( was 75m )

Firing Speed Increased ( ~30% faster )

Removed Heal Cancel

Removed Revive Cancel

Removed Respawn Beacon Interaction Interrupt

Scan Time Reduced to 2.5s ( was 8s )

Scan once again includes a full-body highlight

Enemies hit by Focus of Attention are now Slowed for 2.5s

Silence Time Increased to 10s ( was 1.75 )

Enemies who are silenced by Seer are now also highlighted with a threat outline to Seer and his teammates, but only when they have line of sight

Ultimate: Exhibit

Throw Range Reduced to ~15m ( was ~50m )

Removed Diamond Scan Markers on Enemy Movement

Exhibit will now only show the footsteps of players moving in the zone

Diamond Markers will now ONLY appear with enemy gunfire for 1.25s

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Quality of life

Firing Range

Customize Range menu additions

New option to switch to 3rd person

New option to show a general-purpose timer

New options to match dummy helmet levels to shield levels.

General dummies and collision updates

Spawning distancing and frequency improvements

Firing Range target redesign

Added more hotlinks to how to gain weapon mastery XP to the overview tab and the end-of-game weapons tab

Audio engine stability improvements

Bloodhound Trials: updated loot on World’s Edge to now dispense Smart Loot for the active team in the Trials at the end of each challenge round

Newcastle: now destroys Jump Pads and Crypto Drones on Castle Wall Impact like other placeable objects

Extended Supply (Support) Bins have a higher chance to give an MRB to Support legends who have dead teammates, banners are not required for a higher chance

Legends Menu

Added new Legend Bios tab

Removed the classes subtabs

PC

Added a new menu option: “Clamp Mouse Cursor to Game Window”

FPS in the Lobby is now capped at 60Hz, which should give high-end graphics cards a chance to cool down between matches

Intel ARC users will receive a popup prompt to consider the DX12 Beta, which has shown improved performance characteristics on ARC hardware. Players can try the DX12 Beta by following the instructions here: https://go.ea.com/ApexDX12

Updated podium screen to minimize white flashes

Weapons Menu: added new Weapon Backgrounds tab

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Bug fixes

[CAR] correct active ammo now shows in the inventory when infinite ammo is active

Fixed “are you sure you want to leave” prompt in states that were not applicable (ex. squad wipes)

Fixed tops of buildings not registering as out of bounds on World’s Edge

Fixed Ballistic’s Tempest VFX staying on while cloaked or phase shifted

Fixed Ballistic’s sling weapon icon not updating for spectators

Fixed death recap appearing blank if you were dead or died when the game ended

Fixed “decoy destroyed” message not displaying when destroying a decoy with Newcastle’s Castle Wall

Fixed Extended Supply Bin logic to address MRBs not awarding to players with dead teammates and MRBs are in ground loot

Fixed invisible optic on a primary weapon after swapping it with the sling weapon

Fixed MRB icon being squished in Control on ultrawide monitors

Fixed occasional client crash when exiting an IMC armory

Fixed occasional crash when changing legends while emoting as Ballistic in firing range

Fixed pinging Icarus Bridge on Olympus while holding a vault key displaying incorrectly

Fixed pinging weapon icons on the map and minimap being squished

Fixed teams being unable to craft banners if the support legend on the team leaves

Replicator: players should no longer get stuck when crafting

Weapon Mastery: badge preview now correctly updates after earning the first one

Volume sliders now increase/decrease correctly when using controller

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Audio

Fixed certain movement sounds taking priority over footsteps

Fixed hearing Ballistic’s tactical sound effect in other firing ranges

Fixed incorrect sound effect when Ballistic hits a teammate with Whistler

Fixed more issues with server audio dropouts

Fixed players emitting falling audio after dying

Apex Legends Dressed to Kill update - Legends

Ballistic

Backpack no longer stays open when downed while Tempest is active

Fixed an exploit where players could get a weapon with attachments into Sling

Now auto-cycles to his sling weapon when other weapons run out of ammo

Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if downed while locked on

Tactical lock-on effect no longer stays if hit by Seer’s tactical while locked on

Lifeline

Fixed Shinobi Surgeon skin textures

Newcastle

Fixed inconsistencies on landing with Castle Wall

Rampart

Nemesis voiceline no longer plays every time the gun is picked up

Placed Sheila turrets no longer keep the fast reloads from Ballistic’s Tempest

Valkyrie

Dummies not scanning in the firing range while skydiving

Heartbeat Harmonizer skin no longer blocks ADS with Prowler + 1x Holo

Improvements to Skyward Launch avoiding obstacles that appeared above her after she had already started launching

Wattson

Fixed fences occasionally being invisible through doors

Solar Static skin is no longer extra toothy

Wraith

Into the Void no longer prevents skydive from Evac Towers

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale title set in Respawn's Titanfall universe. It is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam and EA Play applications.

