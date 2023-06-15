Apex Legends: Arsenal - All weapon changes in mid-season update

Apex Legends Season 17's much-awaited mid-season patch has been finally announced, bringing numerous healthy changes to the game. The update brings a brand-new collection event, Horizon's newest Heirloom, and more. The Nemesis is finally receiving much-needed nerfs, and various other changes have also been incorporated.

Numerous issues that had been consistently bothering the game's health have been addressed and tweaked to improve the experience of the community. The article below provides a detailed description of all the weapon and balance changes that have been introduced with this update.

Nemesis nerfs, Eva - 8 adjustments, and other changes with Apex Legends Season 17 mid-season update

The developers at Respawn Entertainment have finally taken a positive step towards recognizing and addressing the horrific imbalanced state of weapon meta that the game suffered from since the Nemesis release in Season 16. The mid-season patch provides the following adjustments to the Nemesis Burst AR and EVA-8 Shotgun:

Nemesis Burst AR

Projectile Speed reduced

Projectile gravity increased

EVA-8

Increased base rate of fire

Increased white bolt rate of fire

Rate of fire with blue, purple, and gold bolts is unchanged

Changes to Nemesis Burst AR

While the nerfs to the Nemesis might seem underwhelming, it is a great start to adjusting the overpowered nature of the assault rifle. The reduction in the projectile speed of the rifle automatically cuts down on how the rifle overstepped into the boundaries of being a marksman weapon.

A slower projectile further means that its practicality in long-range combat is limited and could be rendered useless. Further changes to the weapon's projectile gravity ensure that the Nemesis stays within the bounds of a balanced mid-range assault rifle

Changes to EVA-8

The EVA-8 has received some much-needed buffs. With Season 16's launch, all the shotguns, excluding the EVA-8, were shadow-buffed. The increased hip-fire damage made them extremely strong and a definite alternative to the auto-shotgun.

The buff in the overall fire rate of the EVA-8 in Apex Legends now makes it a worthy competitor in its field. Despite dealing slightly lower damage than the Peacekeeper and the Mastiff, the EVA-8's increased fire rate definitely compensates for it.

