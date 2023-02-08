The new season of Apex Legends will be released on February 14, 2023. Titled Apex Legends: Revelry, the sixteenth season is set to overhaul proceedings with tons of in-game content and celebrate the game's fourth anniversary. Players will receive a unique game mode, a brand-new weapon, legends, weapon balancing, and more.

With Season 16's launch soon approaching, players are to be treated to an all-new gameplay trailer that will reveal the first look at the upcoming season. The gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is set to go live on February 8, 2023, at 4 pm GMT.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry gameplay trailer will provide a sneak peek into upcoming season

Apex Legends @PlayApex



: youtu.be/vgRpFAeEAn4 Let’s get this party started. Tune in tomorrow at 8 am PT to see what’s coming next in Apex Legends. Let’s get this party started. Tune in tomorrow at 8 am PT to see what’s coming next in Apex Legends. 🎉: youtu.be/vgRpFAeEAn4 https://t.co/pharXBNNoW

Season 16 is shaping up to be Apex Legends' most impactful season yet. While the game's social media accounts are dropping teasers and an official launch trailer was released on February 6, no gameplay footage has been showcased yet.

Apex's developers have already confirmed tons of new content for the new season. Players can expect the first gameplay trailer to go live at the following timings around the world:

February 8th - 11 am EST (New York, USA)

February 8th - 10 am CDT (USA Central)

February 8th - 8 am PST (Los Angeles, USA)

February 8th - 4 pm GMT (London, UK)

February 8th - 9:30 pm IST (India)

February 9th - 1 am JST (Tokyo, Japan)

February 9th - 3 am AEDT (Sydney, Australia)

That being said, one can expect the following previews with the first gameplay trailer of Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry.

Team Deathmatch gameplay preview

Revelry will feature the much-awaited TDM game mode (Image via EA)

Revelry will debut the release of the community-requested Team Deathmatch game mode, which will be available for the first three weeks of the new season. Team Deathmatch will feature two squads of six players, going head-to-head to rack up eliminations. The first team to hit the required target wins.

A mix of Control and Gun Run, this 6v6 game mode will replace Arenas game mode, including Arenas ranked. It is expected to be a permanent addition to the game, along with a new game mode playlist.

New Mixtape playlist

Season 16 brings a brand new permanent playlist into the game (Image via EA)

Respawn has confirmed that the players have been requesting a permanent playlist, and with Season 16, they are excited to announce the arrival of the Mixtape. This brand-new playlist will feature a variety of pre-established game modes, allowing one to join and master the game's thrilling combat.

After Team Deathmatch's initial three-week release, Mixtape is expected to go live on March 7, 2023.

Nemesis Burst AR first-look

The Nemesis energy rifle arrives in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The assault rifle class has always been dominated by the R-301 and Flatline and hasn't seen a powerful competitor for a long time. With the release of the new season, a brand new energy burst AR is set to arrive called the Nemesis.

The gameplay trailer will preview how the new weapon works and showcase some of its exclusive legendary and epic skins.

Fourth Anniversary collection event

Respawn celebrates the game's fourth birthday with a new Collection Event (Image via EA)

Apex Legends will continue its tradition of celebrating its birthday by introducing an exciting new Collection Event, a free community content reward tracker, and free login rewards.

The gameplay trailer is expected to showcase in-game celebration content such as new anniversary exclusive skins, free rewards, and some map decorations.

Apex Legends @PlayApex To celebrate another anniversary of the Apex Games, Duardo Silva's throwing quite the party. But Mad Maggie never met a Syndicate event she didn't want to crash To celebrate another anniversary of the Apex Games, Duardo Silva's throwing quite the party. But Mad Maggie never met a Syndicate event she didn't want to crash 😏 https://t.co/HRiOpEvCmV

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry arrives February 14, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes