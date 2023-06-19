5 best Legends for Apex Legends LTM: Armed and Dangerous

Apex Legends is dropping its mid-season patch on June 20, 2023, as the entirety of the Apex Legends community awaits the latest update. The mid-season patch will not only address some of the most unbalanced features plaguing the game for a while but is bringing with it a new Collection Event and reintroducing a fun Limited Time Mode, Armed and Dangerous.

The LTM will offer a shotgun-sniper-only challenge where players will only be able to equip either two shotguns, two snipers, or a combination of one of each. This guide will provide you with the five best Legends to use in your games and crush opponents with ease in this LTM.

Mad Maggie, Rampart, Octane, and other Legends to use in Apex Legends LTM: Armed and Dangerous

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Take part to snag Horizon’s Heirloom and blast away the competition in Armed and Dangerous. All this and more lands on June 20



go.ea.com/d3M2B Join the Dressed to Kill Collection Event and show the world you’re as dashing, driven, and deadly as any contract killerTake part to snag Horizon’s Heirloom and blast away the competition in Armed and Dangerous. All this and more lands on June 20 Join the Dressed to Kill Collection Event and show the world you’re as dashing, driven, and deadly as any contract killer 💥Take part to snag Horizon’s Heirloom and blast away the competition in Armed and Dangerous. All this and more lands on June 20➡️ go.ea.com/d3M2B https://t.co/G5AGbVjcSL

In an event that primarily encourages either extremely short-range or long-range combat, movement Legends certainly have an edge over others. With new maps in play, the meta has yet again changed, and new Legends have popped up, making the game more interesting.

Here are the five best Legends for players to dominate with during the Armed and Dangerous LTM in Season 17 of Apex Legends:

1) Mad Maggie

It would be unwise to leave out Mad Maggie in a mode where shotguns are the primary weaponry to wield around. Her passive ability, Warlord's Ire, helps retain movement speed while carrying shotguns in Apex Legends.

Using cover for combat during the event would be the most efficient way of picking up fights. In situations like these, Maggie's Riot Drill is the perfect tool to not just displace enemies but eliminate them when they run out in the open.

2) Rampart

Rampart is an overlooked Legend who provides exceptional utility in Apex Legends. Be it in pubs, ranked matches, or LTMs, her kit is extremely versatile and one of the best in the game. A fairly difficult Legend to master, Rampart is a great pick for Armed and Dangerous.

Her tactical ability, Amped Cover, is a great tool to use in fights. Amped Cover, as the name suggests, provides cover and increases bullet damage by 20% for anything shot through it by Rampart and her team.

The increased damage is great in this mode. Powerful snipers such as the Sentinel and the Longbow have increased efficacy because of this mechanic, making them extremely lethal.

Furthermore, Rampart gains an unfair advantage by using her Mobile Minigun 'Sheila' in this mode. This ultimate ability is an easy trump card to win duels.

3) Horizon

Horizon is a great pick across all modes in Apex Legends. Extremely versatile with her kit, her mobility and ultimate ability make her a great asset to have in Armed and Dangerous. The key to dominating in this mode using Horizon is to get your hands on a Charge Rifle and use your tactical ability to boost yourself up into high ground for some nasty angles on the enemy team.

Furthermore, her ultimate is the best way to get rid of hyper-aggressive teams. Paired with some grenades, Black Hole can be the perfect tool to destroy enemy teams and create ample space for escaping if things go south.

4) Octane

Much like Mad Maggie, Octane excels in fast-paced combat, with Armed and Dangerous making the game his playground. With his proficient movement and shotguns, Octane can easily demolish anyone in his path and make a quick escape before third parties arrive.

The key to utilizing his kit is to maximize the ability to close up the distance between him and the enemies.

5) Pathfinder

Pathfinder's mobility makes him an extremely powerful and fun Legend to use in Apex Legend. These attributes also make him a meta pick for Armed and Dangerous. With a very high skill ceiling, Pathfinder can be a menace to deal with in this LTM.

His ability to traverse vertically and horizontally makes him a great pick in Armed and Dangerous. This opens several options in the mode, from posting up in hard-to-reach places with snipers to demolishing teams by engaging super aggressively with his grappling hook.

The options are endless and entirely up to the player's skill level to make efficient use of his abilities.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Look as sharp as your aim with Legendary skins for Crypto, Horizon, Mad Maggie, and more. Look as sharp as your aim with Legendary skins for Crypto, Horizon, Mad Maggie, and more. https://t.co/TsQhFA4QBG

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news and guides.

Poll : 0 votes