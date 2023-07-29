Apex Legends reportedly receiving ring changes with Season 18

Fresh news regarding ring changes for Season 18 of Apex Legends has surfaced over Twitter. Data miner KralRindo has showcased the very visible changes to the ring size as well as the diminishing timer for the upcoming Season. Reportedly, the first ring will have a significantly larger radius than Season 17's variant, and the ring-closing time seems to have been visibly lowered.

These changes are not confirmed by Respawn Entertainment as of now. However, KralRindo's discoveries eventually do end up showing in the final builds of the game. It will be interesting to see how competitive Apex, as well as Apex Legends, ranked, turns out to be if these changes follow through to the live build of the game.

Will matches in Apex Legends end faster in Season 18 with new ring changes?

The most significant change regarding the upcoming Season's ring is, possibly, the increase in the radius of the safe zone. With a larger-sized ring for round 1, players will have a higher chance of survivability for the latter half of the fights. The current ring size capitalizes on very early-game rotation through the map. However, with such a change, it will be interesting to see how even early-game fights pan out.

KralRindo @kralrindo

Left one is new The scale difference between new and old ring (round 1)Left one is new pic.twitter.com/0v2hN9HFwo

Furthermore, the ring durations have been subsequently shortened to ensure faster endings to games. With these changes, the pace of Apex Legends casuals, ranked and competitive, is undoubtedly about to change. With the early game being a bit safer to mess around in Season 18, as rounds 3-4 emerge, fights, rotations, and overall placements will become incredibly intense.

Safe to say, if these changes make it to the final build of Season 18, the entirety of the competitive scene will most definitely be a sight to behold.

Other news

OXG Thordan Smash @Thordansmash What you should expect for revenant reborn in apex legends, comes from QA. Matches @iLootGames information just with exact numbers for abilities. May be more changes just the latest I have. pic.twitter.com/QknTDpU5Wi

New leaks regarding Season 18's revamped Legend, Revenant, have also been trending across the internet. Emerging as Revenant Reborn, this Legend is bound to thrash through the meta and create a new era of chaos as he takes over the Apex games with his movement-filled abilities.

The recent leaks, as showcased by Thordan Smash, a popular Apex Legends content creator and leaker, display the changes made to his entire kit. Revenant's previously speculated abilities seem to have been further refined and reworked. His leaked abilities are as follows:

Shadow Form (Speculated Passive) : Within the range of 30 meters, Revenant can see enemies whose health is lower than 40HP. If he hits the enemy below 40 health, the vision will be shared by the whole team.

: Within the range of 30 meters, Revenant can see enemies whose health is lower than 40HP. If he hits the enemy below 40 health, the vision will be shared by the whole team. Shadow Dash (Speculated Tactical) : Revenant can perform a dash through 20 meters without positioning and press the space to perform a second dash.

: Revenant can perform a dash through 20 meters without positioning and press the space to perform a second dash. Ultimate Ability: After setting down the totem, knocking down or killing enemies within the totem's area of effect restores 25 health and 25 armor points. The effective range of the totem is approximately 50 meters.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news and guides.