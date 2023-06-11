Apex Legends latest leak indicates wall running Revenant Reborn legend in Season 17

A hot flurry of information has been circulating about the prospect of Revenant getting a rework in Apex Legends. Dataminers and leakers have constantly been searching for even the slightest information, and their labor has now bore fruits. Leakers have confirmed a much-awaited and required revamped version of Revenant to join the Apex Legends roster soon.

The following article dives into details regarding the same. While the prospect of the new legend joining the roster is confirmed, his abilities and lore remain under speculation.

Who is Revenant Reborn in Apex Legends?

Popular Youtuber Thordan Smash has hinted in numerous videos about the upcoming rework to Apex Legend's Revenant. A cold-mechanical killer, this legend has been subject to numerous changes yet, has found himself at the bottom of the tier list regarding practicality. Once overpowered in the meta, balancing Revenant's abilities has been challenging for the developers.

Revenant Reborn is a new rework to Revenant. It brings the legend a fresh start and helps establish and balance a new meta in the future. It is a much-needed change that the community has been hoping for. His abilities, though speculated, have surfaced following leaks by various data miners.

What are Revenant Reborn's leaked abilities?

As per recent information circulated by Thordan Smash in his YouTube video, Revenant Reborn will have the following abilities:

Double Jump (Passive): Revenant will have the ability to jump a second time while in the air.

Revenant will have the ability to jump a second time while in the air. Hook Shot (Tactical): Launch a hook at a nearby wall and hang on to it for a short duration.

Launch a hook at a nearby wall and hang on to it for a short duration. Void Grenade (Ultimate): Launch a grenade that puts enemies in a radius into the void.

However, whether these abilities will make their way into the live version of the game is yet to be confirmed by Respawn Entertainment.

Furthermore, Thordan Smash also displays information regarding Revenant possibly having the ability to wall-run. A feature from the core mechanics of Titanfall, which was thought to be lost in Apex Legends, is possibly making its way to the game soon.

When is Revenant Reborn officially coming to Apex Legends?

HYPERMYST @HYPERMYSTx 'Revenant Reborn' Model with Banner Frame & Emotes. 'Revenant Reborn' Model with Banner Frame & Emotes. https://t.co/AsFlmlGZk7

The community is waiting patiently as news regarding the official launch of Revenant Reborn surfaces. Apex Legends' narrative lead, Ashley Reed, has hinted that the developers have a lot stored for the community that they will unveil towards the mid or late part of the Season.

It is safe to say that the latter part of Season 17 or the launch of Season 18 will feature this new reworked Assassin in the game. For more news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

