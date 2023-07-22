Dataminers leak the upcoming map for Apex Legends Season 18

Apex Legends data miner and leaker, KralRindo, has found traces of a new map skybox being added to the game files for the upcoming Season 18 of the game. The codename "mp_rr_canyonlands_mu2_night" has been located within the game files of the upcoming season, possibly referencing the introduction of a brand-new map.

As per KralRindo, 'mu2 canyonlands' is Season 8's version of Kings Canyon. He expects these changes to make their way into the game's build for Season 18 as Revenant Reborn also surfaces around that timeline. Read on below to get a more detailed overview.

Kings Canyon Shadow Royale Map reportedly getting an update for Season 18 of Apex Legends

mu2 canyonlands is season 8 version of kings canyon

seems like we are getting a new update for shadow royale kings canyon map



KralRindo, in his Twitter post, speculated that The Shadow Royale map variant for Kings Canyon might be getting an update in the following Season. According to the information provided by him, the source code, 'mu2 canyonlands' is a reference to Season 8's build of the map, making his theory seem quite plausible.

With new moons, planets, and other stars added to the map, there have been significant changes to skybox compared to the previous rendition of the map.

Is Revenant Reborn coming in Apex Legends Season 18?

Previously leaked information regarding the rework of Revenant as Revenant Reborn was speculated to be released around the latter half of Season 17. However, with the Season soon coming to an end, speculations can be made about his release with the upcoming Season 18 of the game.

According to information circulated by Thordan Smash in his YouTube video, Revenant Reborn will have the following abilities:

Double Jump (Passive): Revenant will have the ability to jump a second time while in the air.

Revenant will have the ability to jump a second time while in the air. Hook Shot (Tactical): Launch a hook at a nearby wall and hang on to it for a short duration.

Launch a hook at a nearby wall and hang on to it for a short duration. Void Grenade (Ultimate): Launch a grenade that puts enemies in a radius into the void.

From whatever information we have at hand, it does seem plausible that Revenant Reborn will make its entry into the game with the release of the upcoming Season.

TheLeakyBot @theleakybot @kralrindo I hear World's Edge is coming for the first time to shadow royale too?



What version of the map will that be?

Another credible data miner and leaker for Apex Legends content, TheLeakyBot, has also hinted at the introduction of World's Edge into the map pool of Shadow Royale. However, this is mere speculation, and no information has been officially confirmed by Respawn Entertainment.

