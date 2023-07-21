Apex Legends Neon Network Collection Event: Release date, skins, and more

Respawn Entertainment has made a huge move by announcing the release of the much-awaited Neon Network Collection Event in Apex Legends. The event commences on July 25, 2023, bringing into the world of Apex some of the most creative and cyber-techno skins within the roster's cosmetic collection.

The brand-new collection event will feature 24 cosmetics, including Legend skins, charms, weapon skins, and other cosmetics. It will follow a similar pattern to previous events, and you will receive a unique Mythic rarity skin upon collecting all 24 cosmetics.

When is the Neon Network Collection Event releasing for Apex Legends?

The latest event will be avaialble in Apex Legends from July 25, 2023, to August 8, 2023. You will get a one-time chance to collect 24 unique cosmetics for Ash, Caustic, Ballistic, and other Legends. The update will most likely make its way around 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT/ 10:30 pm IST across the world.

The latest trailer showcases some of the most unique neon skins that you can collect as you progress through the event. Much like other Collection Events, there is a possibility of a free-reward tracker making its way into the game for the duration of the event.

The release of this event will mark the final event to take place within Apex Legends during the tenure of Season 17. Fans are excited as the developers have fused a key part of the story with the upcoming event, featuring the Kill Code cinematic.

Is Valkyrie Mythic Prestige skin coming with Neon Network Collection Event in Apex Legends?

Valkyrie Mythic Prestige Skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Valkyrie Mythic Prestige skin, The Apex Interceptor, has been confirmed to be the final reward for the Neon Network Collection event. You can redeem this Mythic rarity cosmetic by purchasing all twenty-four event packs from the in-game store directly after the release of the event on July 25, 2023

The Apex Interceptor has been a topic of discussion among Apex Legends fans because of how it stays true to the game's lore. The developers have taken a bold move to incorporate lore elements within the game and ensure narrative development with the upcoming event.

What are Compute Nodes in Apex Legends?

Event Shop and Compute Node Currency in Neon Network Event (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Compute Nodes are the new event currency that will be introduced with the launch of the Neon Network Collection Event. Using this currency, you will be able to unlock cosmetics of your choice as you progress through the upcoming event. You can earn Compute Nodes by using Node Trackers within the non-ranked battle royale matches within the game.

The final Collection Event of Season 17 will also bring a battle-royale takeover. You will use a designated Node Tracker to find and hack into nodes in matches to uncover loot and redeem Compute Nodes. You will receive Compute Nodes at the end of the match.

After unlocking all the event skins, you will be able to use the remaining nodes to boost your Battle Pass stars and continue your seasonal progression. These challenges to earn the nodes will refresh daily, and you will be able to earn a certain number of Computes Nodes per day.

