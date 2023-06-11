Apex Legends’ Valkyrie’s Prestige Skin leaked for Season 17

A Prestige skin in Apex Legends is unique and can be leveled up. First introduced in the third-anniversary event, each Prestige skin has three levels that players can unlock through challenges upon buying the first tier. Players have unlimited time to do so; once completed, any skin tier can be equipped. These skins are later available for purchase at the mythic store for 150 Heirloom Shards each.

So far, Bloodhound, Bangalore, Wraith, and Caustic have been given Prestige Skins, and with the recent leaks, it appears the next character in line is Valkyrie. Respawn Entertainment will likely skip the rest of the original eight legends and go straight for the popular Valkyrie as the next Prestige skin.

Valkyrie’s Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 17

According to an ‘insider source’ and reliable content creator Thordan Smash on Twitter, Valkyrie will get her Prestige Skin with an all-new Collection event coming in Apex Legends Season 17.

It has been described as a Gundam-themed skin with many mech elements added upon upgradation. Although there is no leaked image of the skin yet, it has been predicted to suit the character and her backstory. Since she already has an heirloom in the game, players can now look forward to owning an entire skin loadout for the popular Skirmisher.

Prestige skins also have a special finisher that comes with it. According to the leaks, all Prestige Skins in Apex Legends will be given a unique dive trail. The new Valkyrie skin can be expected to be launched with the same.

A new collection event will likely arrive in the game on June 20. It remains unknown if the new Prestige skin will be launched with this event, but if Respawn decides to do so, we can expect official announcements a week earlier. We will be on the lookout and keep you updated with the same.

Poll : 0 votes