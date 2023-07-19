With the Apex Legends' ALGS Split 2 concluding the past week, there have been numerous polarizing developments across the entire pro scene of the game. A huge number of changes are taking place across rosters. While some Legends leave the game's pro scene for good, others have surfaced to rejoin, compete, and prove their mettle on the big stage.

FURIA made a surprising new announcement across their socials, signing up one of the most talented free agents available. Read through the following article to get more in-depth information about the same.

FURIA signs Albralelie to complete their roster for the upcoming Apex Legends ALGS LCQ

FURIA signs Albralelie for upcoming ALGS (Image via Twitter)

In their most recent Twitter post, FURIA officially announced the signing of Albralelie to the Apex Legends ALGS roster. This news has been received positively, solely because of his fan following.

Ex-TSM pro, Mac "Albralelie" Beckwith is one of the most talented MnK players in the Apex Legends pro scene. His mastery of the game's mechanics indeed reflects in his calculative and aggressive playstyle that he demonstrates on the field.

Fans express their opinion on the latest addition to FURIA (Image via Twitter)

Albralelie's tenure at TSM bore him some of the most significant wins of his life. From the pre-season Invitational to the 2nd Online ALGS, he has dominated the scene for the longest time. However, for numerous reasons, Albralelie, unfortunately, has been a victim of some of the most unfortunate losses in the ALGS series ever since he departed from TSM.

He has been a free agent, joining teams across different playoffs, only to disband for a few losses. However, this recent news of Albralelie joining FURIA fills fans with hope, as he finds himself some sure-footing and the backing of a great organization.

Who is Albralelie replacing in FURIA in Apex Legends' upcoming ALGS?

FURIA's HisWattson announces his retirement from ALGS (Image via Twitter)

Following HisWattson's retirement from ALGS within the past week, FURIA had been stranded without their third man. With his departure, FURIA lacked a suitable and competent in-game leader (IGL) within the game. Albralelie's sign-up definitely fills up the space for the same.

Albralelie announces his sign-up with FURIA (Image via Twitter)

Vouched for by several professionals, Albralelie is one of the most hardworking and passionate players. His analysis and apt decision-making are qualities that everyone looks for in their IGL. Furthermore, his mechanical mastery makes him one of the most fearless attitudes to head-first into fights and come up on top, which adds to his charisma.

HisWattson has left a massive role for Albralelie to fill during his time in FURIA. Being one of the biggest reasons for demolishing a stale meta in ALGS and bringing forth a more aggressive experience within the tournaments, HisWattson undoubtedly will always remain of the greatest players in Apex Legends' competitive history. Judging from Albralelie's competitive history, he is the best suited for the role, and FURIA is bound for a successful run.

Fans wishing for Mande and Albralelie to join forces for the upcoming ALGS (Image via Twitter)

While some hoped for Mande to pair up with Albralelie, fans are beaming with excitement as Albralelie makes a comeback to the professional scene of the ALGS once again.

For more Apex Legends news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.