Apex Legends data miners leak upcoming cross-progression across platforms

Leaks regarding cross-progression for Apex Legends have recently surfaced on Twitter. Dataminers across the platform, including HYPERMYST and SenosApex, have found UI elements tied to cross-progression in the game's code. They believe this indicates that the feature will come to the game soon.

Over a period of three years, the lack of cross-platform support has been a source of frustration for Apex Legends players. With every new Season, fans eagerly awaited the addition of the feature, but despite heavy speculation, Respawn Entertainment never made any announcements regarding cross-progression coming to the game.

When is cross-progression coming to Apex Legends?

HYPERMYST @HYPERMYSTx Cross Progression UI Codes added to files, it should be arriving soon.



• Cross_Progression_Checkbox

• Cross_Progression_Profile_Button

According to HYPERMYST, there is no definitive information regarding the release date of cross-progression in the game. However, they believe that the cross-progression UI code in the game is the first move associated with bringing this feature to life.

Cross-progression will not be limited to any select platforms and will be available for all platforms that host the game, i.e., PS, Xbox, Nintendo, and so on.

What are the benefits of cross-progression?

Senos @SenosApex all cross-progression related text, maybe this can give us more hints to how it will work all cross-progression related text, maybe this can give us more hints to how it will work https://t.co/TaDwT2kMXT

Having cross-progression in the game will allow players to sign into their Respawn accounts and continue playing the game on any platform.

Players will get a variety of benefits once this system is implemented in the game. While its main purpose is to automatically track progress across different platforms, it will also allow players who have transitioned from consoles to PC or vice versa to get access to all the in-game cosmetics, heirlooms, and badges they have acquired while playing on the previous platform. This eliminates the need to grind for the same things or pay for hard-earned cosmetics once again.

The UI elements and other source code being found in the game files is a strong indicator that the much-awaited element of cross-progression will be making its way to the game soon.

