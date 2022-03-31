Apex Legends Cross-progression: When will the feature arrive globally?

Apex Legends has remained one of the most successful shooter games that always provides a great experience to its playerbase throughout. However, just like everything else in the world, nothing is perfect and the game does have some flaws in general.

Even though the game already has a functioning cross-play system, the presence of a cross-progression system across platforms is still yet to be seen, which further raises the question of when this feature will appear in the shooter game.

This article will provide all known information on when the feature will be arriving to the shooter game and how it will function.

Everything to know about Apex Legends' Cross-progression system

For live service games, the terms cross-progression and cross-play have spread like wildfire ever since Epic Games implemented them in Fortnite. While cross-play allows players to join games across platforms, cross-progression, on the other hand, lets players access one account on any desired platform.

Apex Legends introduced a cross-play feature a while ago, but no major steps were taken regarding cross-progression. However, PC players do have access to cross-progression between Steam and Origin, but that only extends to one platform. Furthermore, PlayStation and Xbox have implemented something similar for their platform as well, allowing players to keep their progression within the game.

Respawn has been mostly silent about the cross-progression system across platforms, and players are hoping to hear something about the topic in Season 13. There is a high possibility that the feature might not make a debut with the next feature as the development is far more complex.

However, back in 2021, Ryan K. Rigney, the former communications director for Apex Legends, mentioned that cross-progression “is coming next year.” This could mean that the feature will be coming to the shooter game in 2022, if not sooner.

Ryan even quoted,

“It’s not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It’s a mess. But we’re working on it, and we’re committed to delivering it.”

Clearly, a lot of work goes into the development and supply of features when it comes to live-service games and Apex Legends is a fine example of this. Also, if the cross-progression system does end up coming to the game in 2022, it will be the playerbase who will be happy about it overall.

