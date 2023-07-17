"Changed how the game was played at the highest level"- Pros commemorate HisWattson's contribution as he steps down from Apex Legends pro scene

Following FURIA’s untimely exit during the 2023 ALGS Split Two playoffs, HisWattson announced across Twitter his decision to take a leave and quit competitive Apex Legends for good. Undoubtedly, one of the most talented and skilled players ever to compete in the history of Apex Legends' esports premiere has surprised the world with his recent announcement.

Apex Legends professional players sympathize with HisWattson's actions and wish him luck as he moves forward with his life, likely a career in content creation. Numerous pros understand the position HisWattson is in, judging from the state of Apex overall and the degradation of the game's pro scene.

"If it doesn't make you happy anymore I respect it"- Pro players sympathize with HisWattson's early retirement from Apex Legends

TSM Reps @TSM_Reps @HisWattson If it doesn't make you happy anymore I respect it. Still one of the greats and changed how the game was played at the highest level and finally got everyone off of gibby so thank you for that

Apex Legends pro player for TSM, "Reps," is in solidarity with HisWattson's decision to quit competitive Apex Legends. He goes on to say that there is no shame nor any disrespect associated with this decision, for he feels that if the game doesn't drive you to excel, it is perfectly fine to step down at a high point.

HisWattson was the greatest driving factor in absolutely tearing down the evergreen Gibraltar meta running in the competitive scene. He advocated for an extremely aggressive playstyle, which was not only engaging for those playing the game but also extremely entertaining to watch.

E8Chaotic @ChaoticMuch @HisWattson I know we’ve had beef in the past but best of luck on content creation

Despite differences in opinions and strategies being rivals in the pro scene, "ChaoticMuch" offered his respect and best wishes, burying the hatchet and hoping HisWattson makes for a great career in content creation.

RamBeau @RamBeauski @HisWattson Happiness over everything brother. You left a lasting impression in the scene brother. Go enjoy yourself <3

Ex-Dark Zero pro player, "RamBeau" also stepped forward to wish HisWattson a great career in Apex's content creation. He and many other pros definitely hold him in high regard, considering the man single-handedly was responsible for altering an everlasting meta centered around a passive-aggressive playstyle in competitive Apex.

Why did HisWattson suddenly drop out of Apex Legends' competitive scene?

HisWattson, in his Twitter socials, made a definitive and detailed post describing his recent departure from the competitive and pro scene of Apex games.

He went from being an underdog to being one of the biggest game-changers ever to exist in the history of ALGS. He enjoyed rapid success as a content creator and pro player during his time in FURIA while dominating the professional scene.

HisWattson described in his Twitter post the lack of motivation and drive to compete in the competitive scene. He felt that the spark he thrived upon to play the game competitively has slowly faded over the past few months as he has been delivering sub-par results because of his fading interest in the game.

Pros unanimously agreed to his decision to keep competitive Apex aside for the time being and focus on content creation as a whole. They all agree that players should take time off and clear their head space rather than spend hours demotivated and without the drive to push for better in the competitive scene.

FURIA HisWattson @HisWattson @Archang91369663 I assumed people would think so. But it’s really not true. People who know me know that I’ve been struggling to find passion for comp for 9+ months. It was hard to quit when we were doing so well and its even harder to quit after a loss but for the sake of my own happiness and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

HisWattson's departure from the competitive titles of ALGS definitely marks a huge loss to the entire community. His presence on the field was unparalleled, and his mechanical skills on MnK were fantastic to watch.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news and beginner-friendly guides.