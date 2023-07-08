Apex Legends hits the lowest player count since December 2021

Apex Legends has been in quite a bit of turmoil lately. The game has struggled to keep its player base afloat and ensure gamers are having a good time. Season 17's updates had made some bold changes to the overall constitution of the game, which have unfortunately led to the decline in Apex Legends' overall player count. This article scrambles into the depths, trying to figure out some of the concrete causes which might possibly be causing this constant decline.

Why is Apex Legends' player base struggling in 2023?

zilke @zilke_YouTube Apex just hit a new low since December 2021 🤨 Apex just hit a new low since December 2021 🤨 https://t.co/idyJBysH4M

The player base for Apex has been at an all-time low for the past two years, and it is mostly no surprise to most veterans and regular grinders of the game. Many issues have been bugging the game for the past few Seasons, which have been left unaddressed.

Furthermore, the newest changes to the rank-ladder model have been a source of great displeasure for most of the community. Its failure to ensure competitive integrity in the game and encouragement for a passive playstyle has led to the game being in one of the most stale states it has ever been in.

Is matchmaking a source of this problem in Apex Legends Season 17?

The Skill-based matchmaking system (SBMM) that Respawn implements in their game is arguably a major reason for most of the casual player base leaving the game looking for an alternative. The present SBMM can be easily exploited by higher-level players to favor their games, where they easily stomp upon those who are lower-skilled.

This constant loop of being forced into unbalanced matchmaking lobbies in the casual playlists has certainly caused a lot of players to be frustrated with the game. It is, without doubt, a key reason for the slow but impactful loss of a major player base within the game.

Could the lack of content be another reason for the dropping player base in Apex Legends?

The developers over at Respawn definitely have their eyes set primarily on shelling out more updates on the cosmetic side of things rather than improving the overall quality of life that the game desperately needs. Paired with the tedious matchmaking players are put through, the community seems to have slowly left the game and moved on to something else.

The recent mixtape playlist in the game was one of Apex Legends' best additions in a while. Improvements and additions such as this will be a great measure to implement to attract a fresh crowd and bring back the game's veterans.

The Apex Legends community has voiced their concerns and wants across social media platforms. All that remains is for developers to pick up on those issues that plague the game and hopefully produce a miracle with the upcoming Season.

