"Ready to see Mande tear it up in comp"- Apex Legends community overjoyed at Mande's return to the competitive scene

Mikkel "Mande" Hestbek, a Danish player currently serving as a content creator for TSM, has recently renounced his retirement from competitive Apex Legends. The entire community has come together to celebrate Mande's return to the competitive scene in Apex Legends. Representing SCARZ for the longest time, Mande's sportsmanship, skill, and caliber as a player all together left some lasting impressions within the community.

Mande officially quit pro-play with his former team, SCARZ, after being run down quite hard in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) playoffs and qualifiers.

He decided to take some much-needed time off back in October 2022 to not only restore a healthy mentality but also find an adequate and competent team to compete with.

"THE KING HAS RETURNED" Apex Legends pros celebrate Mande's much-awaited return

It is not often that such a vast majority of people unite in favor of a single person. Mande's recent announcement revealing his return to the competitive Apex Legends has not only turned several heads but brought together the entire community celebrating it. The pro player for XSET, Nocturnal, exclaimed at Mande's return, bringing a lot of positivity into the pro scene.

Jeff Vordahl @JeffVordahl @MandeOW We love u for your competitive spirit and u don't take it to serious u keep it real. Its your love and passion with your ability to keep it real that makes you special and why the masses follow, End of the day its a game, we all desire to have your passion and balance in life.

Despite his untimely retirement from the competitive scene of Apex Legends, Mande has undoubtedly formed for himself a huge fan following. The passion and enthusiasm he puts into grinding the game is simply unparalleled.

Mande's down-to-earth presence and competitive spirit are what draw people to him. He has naturally found the respect he deserves in the community by doing what he does best, i.e., being his best self as he competes in the game.

You never truly lose that passion to compete @MandeOW When you said it I could tell by mandes voice in his reply that he was seriously thinking about it.You never truly lose that passion to compete

People truly hoped for Mande's return to Apex's competitive scene for his booming presence on the battlefield. His skilled display of the mechanics of the game and the command he has over analyzing and making split-second decisions were definitely missed throughout the recent ALGS scenes.

What teams might Mande join in the upcoming Apex tournaments?

TSM Mande @MandeOW After watching this LAN i've come to the conclusion that i want to play comp again. I will entertain serious offers only. I outwork every other pro player in the game and i put in the time and effort needed + more ( yes i will stop playing path only). That is all thanks.

With HisWattson's recent announcement for retirement taking Twitter up by flames, speculations can possibly be made for Mande joining FURIA as their third. However, there is nothing concrete to support it.

Free agents worldwide, such as Hardecki, Albralelie, and other notable pros, are also looking to make a comeback into ALGS, and Mande could even be part of some of these newly formed rosters.

Mande's untimely retirement was definitely off-putting for professionals and fans alike. Suffering numerous losses and unlucky draws, his decision definitely was understandable.

His recent announcement declaring his intention to join ALGS again has been received with a lot of appreciation and good wishes. If things pan out right, we might see ALGS content spark to a whole new level.

