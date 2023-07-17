5 best weapons used by Apex Legends pros during 2023 ALGS Split 2 Playoffs

The weapon meta across Apex Legends' competitive scene, i.e., the ALGS, has seen a spectacular overhaul. A roster predominantly filled with marksman weapons, assault rifles, and shotguns has been swept over by sub-machine guns. It has indeed been quite surprising to see the rise in the efficacy of SMGs in the competitive scene, making for quite a breath of fresh air.

The transition of most pro players from mouse-keyboard to controller setups is quite possibly the primary reason for such a drastic change in the meta. Big names such as TSM ImperialHal, Snip3down, Pandxrz, and other pros changing into controllers as their primary inputs in the ALGS have swayed a huge population into the mechanic, consequently bringing it into the meta in competitive Apex.

Prowler R-99, C.A.R. SMG, and other powerful weapons used by Apex Legends pros in 2023 ALGS

The second split of ALGS, which has recently concluded, saw a swift change in the weapon load-outs used by pros. Below is the list of five of the highest used guns in the ALGS, which have yielded the highest number of kills throughout the competitive season:

1) Prowler

The Prowler has absolutely dominated and demolished teams throughout the second split of ALGS 2023. Majorly equipped by players with controllers, the Prowler is an extremely accurate SMG that deals damage in five bursts.

The update in Season 14, which introduced 'laser sights' within Apex Legends, made the gun an extremely powerful sidearm to carry. In the right hands, the Prowler, even without attachments, can be a deadly weapon to face. This Season, the Prowler has stacked a whopping 846 kills in the ALGS, a figure not often seen running across SMGs.

2) Nemesis Burst AR

Despite recent nerfs to the Nemesis in Season 17, it still remains a fearsome weapon. Dominating the entire AR class, the Nemesis hones the potential to four-shot any character with 200HP. At the highest level, this mechanic still makes it one of the most broken guns in the game and the second-highest gun to be equipped across rosters in the ALGS 2023.

Its damage output still remains a severely contended topic of discussion in the Apex Legends community. Most pros and casuals feel the need for a better rework for the gun rather than its current state.

3) C.A.R. SMG

Ever since it re-entered the ground loot in Apex Legends, the C.A.R. SMG has taken off in terms of its efficacy. Featuring the element of being able to equip both attachments meant for light and heavy weapons, the weapon's versatility makes it extremely viable for all situations from the beginning to the late game.

These little perks of this SMG make it a great pick for pros in ALGS as well. In places where they might run out of a certain form of ammunition, being able to swap can possibly save the outcome.

4) R-99 SMG

The R-99 has recently been moved into the replicator in Season 17 of Apex Legends, and it is quite surprising to see the positive numbers this gun has yielded in the recent ALGS matchups. Requiring 30 materials to craft, it is quite a fresh sight to see teams investing their materials to craft a weapon and use it throughout the ALGS split.

R-99 is one of the best SMGs in the game, and its recent buff definitely makes it an even greater weapon to carry around. It has racked up 226 kills in the recent playoffs and reached the top-five list despite being in the Replicator. This speaks volumes about the gun's overall potential and raw firing power in the right hands.

5) Flatline

Flatline is undoubtedly one of the best Assault Rifles in Apex Legends. Despite the Nemesis towering over it following the recent patches, the Flatline remains one of the five most-used guns in the ALGS playoffs 2023.

The Flatline packs a strong punch and carries quite a bit of recoil. Thanks to this, the casual playerbase often finds itself steering away from it. However, with professionals, the recoil is no factor, and the ALGS display some of the best MnK users showcasing their skill with the weapon.

