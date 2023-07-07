Apex Legends dataminers leak news about upcoming Legend 'Conduit'

New information regarding a brand-new Legend in Apex Legends has emerged on Twitter recently. Dataminer HYPERMYST has found new model codes for the supposed future Legend, Conduit. Information regarding Conduit possibly joining the Apex Legends roster had been leaked long before, back in early 2022. A whole year later, it seems like new information has surfaced.

With every new Season, fans eagerly await the release of new Legends, and Conduit is possibly making it to the final build of the game very soon.

Note: Every information regarding this leak is still speculation and nothing concrete has been confirmed by Respawn Entertainment.

When is Conduit joining the Apex Legends roster?

Osvaldatore @Osvaldatore Conduit should be the S19 legend



Yes, that Conduit that has been scrapped 1 quadrillion years ago Conduit should be the S19 legendYes, that Conduit that has been scrapped 1 quadrillion years ago

Data miner Osvaldatore is of the opinion that Conduit is set to join Apex Legends in Season 19. This speculation makes sense, considering Revenant Reborn is queued for the next Season, i.e., Season 18, as confirmed by developers at Respawn Entertainment.

Finding the source code for Conduit in the game files brings hope to the community for the character's early arrival. However, realistically, Respawn has never introduced two Legends in a single season and Osvaldatore's opinion of Conduit joining the roster in the subsequent Season after Season 18 definitely holds its ground.

What are Conduit's abilities in Apex Legends?

HYPERMYST @HYPERMYSTx New Model codes were added to files for Supposed Future Legend "CONDUIT"



• ptpov_conduit_tactical_deploy_quick



• Old Leaked Version of the Tactical was:

Tactical - Arc Flash

Heals the shields of targeted allies

(at the cost of some of your shields). New Model codes were added to files for Supposed Future Legend "CONDUIT"• ptpov_conduit_tactical_deploy_quick• Old Leaked Version of the Tactical was:Tactical - Arc FlashHeals the shields of targeted allies(at the cost of some of your shields). https://t.co/zdoCwMM2F6

No concrete information regarding Conduit's abilities has been revealed yet. However, HYPERMYST has found information regarding his Tactical Ability, which was sourced from the previous leaks. According to him, Conduit will feature an Arc Flash as their tactical ability, which could heal allies' shields at the cost of Conduit's own.

However, the Legend is in early development and nothing regarding their abilities is concrete, nor has it been officially confirmed by Respawn Entertainment. If the leaks regarding the Season 19 release are true, there are more than six months for developers to finalize the design and broadcast official trailers regarding them.

Other leaks

Osvaldatore @Osvaldatore @osua4real A new map gets released every 4 seasons, therefore it's safe to assume S19 will receive a new BR map @osua4real A new map gets released every 4 seasons, therefore it's safe to assume S19 will receive a new BR map

Dataminer Osvaldatore has also confirmed the release of a brand new map in Season 19. While he has leaked the information regarding the map release, we are yet to hear from Respawn confirming the same.

Only time or an official statement from the developers will give a solid answer to the authenticity of this leak.

