Apex Legends Revenant Reborn all abilities leaked

New leaks have surfaced over Twitter as Thordan Smash has uncovered Revenant Reborn's abilities for the upcoming Season of Apex Legends. From the looks of it, the previous speculation regarding his abilities has been entirely scrapped by the developers, replacing them with brand-new ones. Revenant Reborn's upcoming arrival is undoubtedly one of the most hyped events in Apex Legends Season 18.

Revenant, without a doubt, will be a fury to reckon with, judging by his new abilities. Detailed information regarding the new leaks and other information regarding the upcoming Season are given below.

Did Revenant get a rework in Apex Legends Season 18?

OXG Thordan Smash @Thordansmash What you should expect for revenant reborn in apex legends, comes from QA. Matches @iLootGames information just with exact numbers for abilities. May be more changes just the latest I have. pic.twitter.com/QknTDpU5Wi

Revenant has been confirmed to get a rework for Season 18 of Apex Legends. As Season 17 slowly sunsets, the developers have confirmed his reworked release for the upcoming season by incorporating some teasers within the game. The Revenant icon now glitches in the Legend selection screen, and even while playing, players will get glitched visuals in the middle of their games.

Thordan Smash, through his Twitter account, has revealed all the leaked abilities for this wall-climbing Legend, and they are as follows:

Shadow Form (Speculated Passive) : Within the range of 30 meters, Revenant can see enemies whose health is lower than 40HP. If he hits the enemy below 40 health, the vision will be shared by the whole team.

: Within the range of 30 meters, Revenant can see enemies whose health is lower than 40HP. If he hits the enemy below 40 health, the vision will be shared by the whole team. Shadow Dash (Speculated Tactical) : Revenant can perform a dash through 20 meters without positioning, and press the space to perform a second dash.

: Revenant can perform a dash through 20 meters without positioning, and press the space to perform a second dash. Ultimate Ability: After setting down the totem, knocking down or killing enemies within the totem's area of effect restores 25 health and 25 armor points. The effective range of the totem is approximately 50 meters.

With Season 18 right around the corner, fans are hyped as these leaked abilities may make it into the final build of the game. These are a refined version of the previously leaked ones, making Revenant a sure-shot powerful force to go up against.

Other news

Thordan Smash has also leaked information regarding the EVA-8 shotgun receiving the upcoming "reactive" Battle Pass skin for Season 18. This would make it the second reactive shotgun in a row for players to redeem after the completion of the Battle Pass.

Furthermore, information regarding a possible Heirloom recolor for Revenant's Dead Man's Curve is speculated to also make its way into the upcoming season with his rework.

For more Apex Legends news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.