5 best solo queue Legends for Apex Legends Season 17

Season 17 of Apex Legends has seen an influx of a large number of solo queuers in the game. With Season 16's upheaval of the entire class-based system of Apex Legends, numerous Legends received several class perks. This made them quite a great fit for players who prefer to run solo over being in parties. Our top five list caters to this population who seek to improve and find the perfect Legend to dominate their games with.

Over the years, Apex has evolved quite a bit. Players' choice for their perfect Legend generally centers around their play style. Be it in ranked or pubs, a Legend suited to one's needs will definitely help them carry their games on the solo queue grind. To know more about some of the best characters with solo queue potential, read below.

Apex Legends' 5 best solo queue Legends in Season 17: Loba, Horizon, Valkyrie, and more

scrappy @xLilscrappy



My thoughts on Loba:

- easily the best solo q legend

- she does it all: repositioning, anchoring, aggression, loot potential, banner crafting, escape, movement

- bracelet cooldown needs to be reduced to 25 secs

- randoms are… BRONZE TO MASTERS WITH EVERY LEGEND NOW COMPLETEDMy thoughts on Loba:- easily the best solo q legend- she does it all: repositioning, anchoring, aggression, loot potential, banner crafting, escape, movement- bracelet cooldown needs to be reduced to 25 secs- randoms are… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/M2HIuJbqlI " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/M2HIuJbqlI

Season 17 has been quite a journey for Apex Legends players as a whole. With numerous changes across the ranked playlist and other alterations to the span of the game, a few characters definitely have risen quite a bit in popularity.

Here is a list of five of the best Legends for players to use while solo queueing for pubs and ranked:

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

1) Loba

Loba in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba's pick rate and utility have sharply risen ever since the class rework in Season 16. Besides providing the best loot and unlimited ammo to her team with her Black Market Boutique, Loba excels at initiating fights, getting quick escapes, and easily repositioning for future engagements. These tools help her be one of the best and most versatile Legends in Season 17 for solo queue grinders.

2) Horizon

Horizon in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

While the Armed and Dangerous Event definitely contributed to a rise in Horizon's pick rate, she still dominates the top five legends for players to pick list when solo queuing.

Horizon is equipped with some of the best engagement tools in the game. Her Tactical ability, Gravity Lift, is best used to reposition or break line-of-sight. While also being one of the perfect abilities to synergize with her Ultimate ability, Black Hole, Horizon finds great utility in being the team's aggressor.

Whether solo or stacked in a team, making the best use of Horizon's abilities entirely relies on the player's caliber and creativity. She provides immense utility to outplay and demolish teams of three all by herself.

3) Valkyrie

Valkyrie in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

In a game like Apex Legends, oftentimes, having control of high ground is significant for players to win their engagements. While most abilities rely on a cooldown to traverse across elevations, Valkyrie merely relies on her VTOL Jets. Her passive ability allows her to scale elevations in a jiffy and continually ensure she has the upper hand over her enemies.

The mere use of Valkyrie's passive automatically makes her a great solo queue Legend for engagements. Furthermore, her Tactical ability to stun enemies is surely an added benefit.

Her Ultimate ability, Skyward Dive, can be used by players to make cross-map rotations, allowing them to reposition safely when caught in a sticky situation.

4) Mirage

Mirage in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mirage has excellent juking abilities as a solo-queue Legend. With his recent change to a Support Class Legend in Season 17, players can solo queue with Mirage and bring excellent utility to their team.

Both Psyche-Out and Life of the Party act as excellent engagement and escape tools. Season 16's buffs to his abilities, which reveal and pinpoint enemies' positions when shot at, make Mirage a significantly strong Legend to play with in the current meta.

Mirage is often overshadowed by other Legends because of his lack of mobility. However, he compensates with his disruptive and distracting playstyle. This can not only come in handy for 1v1 situations but also confuse teams of three and leave them dazed.

5) Rampart

Rampart in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Yet another underrated Legend on the roster, Rampart, brings a lot to the table. Her Amped Cover provides a great source of defense and outplay potential for players to use when fighting in closed rooms. Besides being handy inside closed structures, the very same Tactical ability can be used to create space in open ground and create the player's very own cover.

Rampart's kit allows players to have a lot of room for positioning errors solely because of the defensive efficacy of her abilities. Her entire kit's potential and utility rely on the player's active usage of them. While handling her initially might seem quite confusing for newer players, with consistent time investment, players will have a blast using her to dominate lobbies while solo queuing.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news and guides.