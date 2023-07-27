"MnK gets severely nerfed while aim assist still works"- Apex Legends players frustrated as controller aim assist overpowers MnK in game

The controller over mouse and keyboard (MnK) debate has been never-ending in Apex Legends. With new Legends making their way into the game, visual clutter has been extremely exaggerated, and aim-assist has not received any adjustments. MnK players are exasperated at the lack of initiative by the developers to fix the blatant issues affecting the overall experience of the community.

Numerous players have taken to Twitter to rant and get Respawn's attention against some of these issues. Popular content creators are also weighing in their opinions regarding the same. Read on to know more about this issue.

Is aim assist overpowered in Apex Legends?

Mokey

Knowing full well that absolutely nothing will be done about it.

#Apexlegends Day 5342 of tirelessly pointing out that MnK gets severely nerfed by visual clutter, screen shake and aim flinch while aim assist still works through them and makes their impact way less severe.Knowing full well that absolutely nothing will be done about it. pic.twitter.com/kaG9AraRyc " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/kaG9AraRyc" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/kaG9AraRyc

In a Twitter post, popular content creator "mokeysniper" showcases some glaringly disruptive visual clutter Apex Legends features in the game. While MnK players are left stranded, without an iota of an idea of where to shoot, controller players merely breeze by because of their calibrated aim assist.

Aim assist in Apex is extremely oppressive to play against. While MnK players struggle to make heads or tails through such clutter, players on a controller can merely ADS and wipe out a squad of three without breaking a sweat.

Another popular content creator for the game, lyr1c, weighs in with his opinion.

Another popular content creator for the game, lyr1c, weighs in with his opinion. He sarcastically says there are only five MnK players left, indicating the rapid surge and transition of talented Apex Legends players from one input to the other.

While aim-assist is a fair advantage in a game as fast-paced as Apex, the highly tuned numbers make it extremely unfair. With many popular pros in the scene, such as TSM's ImperialHal, FURIA's pandxrz, ex-Sentinels pro Lou, and other big names making the switch, the community is right to question the efficacy of aim assist within the game.

Visual clutter in Apex Legends (Image via Twitter)

Another player displays another instance of the excessive visual clutter on a player's screen upon being inflicted with Revenant's tactical ability. Considering the blinding effect, it is understandable that players are frustrated at Respawn's lack of initiative to change these underlying issues within the game.

With the continual negligence towards the PC community who thrive on the MnK experience, players are making a slow but decisive transition either to using controllers or to different games.

With the continual negligence towards the PC community who thrive on the MnK experience, players are making a slow but decisive transition either to using controllers or to different games. Despite their recent updates, Apex Legends recorded their lowest player count since December 2021.

This is alarming as one of the most popular battle royale games to ever exist is slowly going down the charts.

If the developers do not account for some quality-of-life changes for the MnK community and the game as a whole, it is inevitable for Apex to lose the majority of its player base. With Season 17 bringing forth one of the worst experiences to the Ranked playlist within the game, the community is extremely unhappy with the lack of content and the unbalanced nature of the game.

