Is Revenant Reborn getting a new heirloom in Apex Legends Season 18?

As per official sources from Apex Legends' developer, Revenant Reborn's release in Season 18 will be supplemented with a new Heirloom. Following along the tracks of Wraith's newest Heirloom recolor, Hope's Dawn, Revenant, along with his rework in Season 18, is going to get a fresh look to his previously crafted Heirloom. His current offering, the Dead Man's Curve, is undoubtedly the most fashionable in the entire armory of weapons.

Fans are excited for his release as it features some much-needed changes to his kit. Furthermore, upon completion of some challenges, players will be able to unlock Revenant for free throughout the season without spending a single Legend Token in-game.

How to unlock Revenant Reborn's new Heirloom in Apex Legends Season 18?

All this and more launches Aug 8. Death is Reborn in Apex Legends: Resurrection. Experience Revenant's deadly new abilities as he is unlocked for all players all season long. Then celebrate his reign of terror in the Death Dynasty Collection Event.All this and more launches Aug 8. pic.twitter.com/vtKYGXv5nK

Players will be able to unlock Revenant Reborn's newest Heirloom, The Death Grip, by completing the entire sequence of the upcoming Death Dynasty Collection Event in Apex Legends. Similar to previously launched events, players will get instantaneous access to the newly launched Heirloom upon purchasing and opening 24 of the event packs.

Since they need 24 Death Dynasty Collection Event Packs in order to obtain every single item, the total cost will be 16,800 Apex Coins or an approximate valuation of $170. Essentially, the cost-break in terms of Apex Coins will be as follows:

10,000 Apex Coins at $ 99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $ 59.99

1000 Apex Coins at $9.99

Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team



pic.twitter.com/rvHb186asf This new Season comes with an all-new new look and new abilities.Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team

This is of course, without taking into account any Apex Coins already being available in a player's account. Furthermore, they can use their crafting materials to unlock most of the Epic skins in the event, lowering the overall cost. The in-game store also offers combo deals with a Collection Event's launch, which are generally profitable to cash in if players are trying to get the Heirloom straight on.

Alternatively, upon completion of the two-week Death Dynasty Collection Event, the new Death Grip Heirloom will be available to craft with Heirloom Shards. For those Apex Legends players who already have the resource, taking the alternate route would definitely be more profitable.

For more Apex Legends or Revenant Reborn news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.