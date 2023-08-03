When Does Apex Legends Season 18 double XP event begin?

Apex Legends is introducing a rare double XP event for the community in Season 18 after a long time. Though not the most usual initiative the developers take, it is a great move to encourage players to have fun in their grind and progressively level up twice as fast while doing so. Season 18 is set to bring forth a substantial amount of changes, hopefully to improve the overall in-game experience.

Revenant Reborn is set to be introduced in the upcoming Season, and along with him, a brand new Heirloom, the Death Grip. To know more about these additions, along with information associated with the double XP event, read below.

Apex Legends Season 18 double XP event date released

All this and more launches Aug 8. Death is Reborn in Apex Legends: Resurrection. Experience Revenant's deadly new abilities as he is unlocked for all players all season long. Then celebrate his reign of terror in the Death Dynasty Collection Event.All this and more launches Aug 8. pic.twitter.com/vtKYGXv5nK

The Apex Legends Season 18 double XP event is confirmed to be releasing on August 8, 2023, along with the latest Collection Event, Death Dynasty. During this event, players will receive double XP for all their adventures in the Battle Royale playlists of the game, ranging from Duos, Trios, and Ranked.

The Death Dynasty Collection Event will feature a total of 24 Event cosmetics, which can be purchased for a price of 700 Apex Coins per Event Pack. The entire collection will cost a total of 16,800 Apex Coins or approximately $170 or equivalent local currency.

Completing the entire Collection Event will reward players with the newest Heirloom in the game, the Death Grip, featuring Revenant Reborn's release in Season 18.

Furthermore, the Collection Event will also feature a free reward tracker with multiple rewards and Event packs for players to cash in for free and earn themselves a few in-game cosmetics.

What are Revenant Reborn's abilities in Season 18 of Apex Legends?

Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team



pic.twitter.com/rvHb186asf This new Season comes with an all-new new look and new abilities.Get an exclusive first look at Revenant's rebirth with @iiTzTimmy and the dev team

Revenant's reworked release has been the highlight of the upcoming Season's release for the past few weeks. With innumerable teasers and leaks hinting at his abilities, the developers have finally showcased the Legend's true abilities and the fearsome aura he exudes in the coming Season of Apex Legends. His abilities have been listed below:

Passive Ability (Assassin’s Instinct): His passive ability helps him see low-health enemies and gives him a faster crouch walk and improved wall climbing in the game.

His passive ability helps him see low-health enemies and gives him a faster crouch walk and improved wall climbing in the game. Tactical Ability(Shadow Pounce): Revenant can close the gap to his prey from a distance by leaping forward with great force.

Revenant can close the gap to his prey from a distance by leaping forward with great force. Ultimate Ability (Forged Shadows): Revenant will build a shroud of hardened shadows that block damage and regenerate and will allow his shadows and his tactical to be refreshed on knockdowns.

Revenant shall be unlocked for all players all season long, and they can complete a set of challenges before the season ends to unlock Revenant permanently in their Legend roster. His reworked abilities definitely trump his previous kit and make him a very viable Legend to compete with in Apex Legends.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.