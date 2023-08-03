Revenant Reborn all abilities revealed for Apex Legends Season 18

Respawn Entertainment, along with popular Apex Legends content creator iiTzTimmy, have revealed Revenant Reborn's abilities in a recent Twitter post. In a clip attached to the tweet, iiTzTimmy showcased all of the Legend's abilities within the firing range, displaying the extraordinarily effective rework that Revenant Reborn has received. Fans are thrilled at the reveal of his new set of abilities, which seem far more effective and useful in the present meta of Apex Legends.

To get a more detailed view of Revenant Reborn's abilities and rework coming in Season 18, read below.

What are Revenant Reborn's abilities in Season 18 of Apex Legends?

The latest reveal event hosted by Respawn Entertainment along with iiTzTimmy showcases all of Revenant Reborn's abilities. From the initial look, Revenant seems to be fulfilling his role of being a lore-accurate assassin.

His kit not only complements an aggressive playstyle but also offers him the benefits of the Assault Class in the game. Furthermore, his kit seems to be a hybrid between being a Recon, Skirmisher, and an Assault Legend, all in one.

Here is a list of his abilities:

Passive Ability (Assassin’s Instinct): His passive ability allows him to see very low-health enemies. It also gives him a faster crouch walk and improved wall climbing in the game, much like his pre-reworked Passive ability.

His passive ability allows him to see very low-health enemies. It also gives him a faster crouch walk and improved wall climbing in the game, much like his pre-reworked Passive ability. Tactical Ability (Shadow Pounce): Revenant pounces forward with great force and agility, closing the distance between him and his foe. Paired with his passive ability, he can also use it to quickly attach to walls and wall climb.

Revenant pounces forward with great force and agility, closing the distance between him and his foe. Paired with his passive ability, he can also use it to quickly attach to walls and wall climb. Ultimate Ability (Forged Shadows): Revenant builds hardened shadows around him that block damage and regenerate. His shadows and his tactical will get refreshed after a knockdown. However, harming him during the regeneration process stops the effect, and he is left vulnerable.

Being one of the least-picked Legends across the entire Apex Legends roster, Revenant's rework definitely will boost his pick rate through the roof. He is now expected to be picked by players who prefer an aggressive playstyle and those who are constantly looking for action on the battlefield.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.