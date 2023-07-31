Apex Legends Season 18 in-game teaser reveal

News regarding the upcoming Season 18 of Apex Legends has popped up within the game. New elements have appeared in-game, teasing the arrival of the forthcoming season very soon. While no official video teaser or trailer has arrived showcasing the upcoming season, these minute in-game elements are usually the first signs that signify the changing tides and mark the arrival of a new season in Apex Legends.

Season 18 is reportedly bringing numerous changes within the game, beginning with revamping the Ranked mode and balancing it out. With a million players reaching Masters in Season 17, the developers are keen to address the issues plaguing the system.

Storm Point reveals Apex Legends Season 18 teaser

It's really loud and can be heard from anywhere on the map, Command Center PC systems giving warning sounds again The storm is here!

Storm Point in Season 17 has become the source and hub of all upcoming teasers for Season 18. Beginning with warning sounds blaring across the PC systems in Command Center POI, players have unearthed this to be the indicator for new events within the map or a possible town takeover.

Furthermore, a storm is seen headed toward the map, consuming everything in its way. These visuals can be witnessed across the map and is live in the current build of the game.

The raging storm is a sign of something terrifying heading toward Storm Point. Much like the Downed Beast's addition to the map, it might influence the map design and add new POIs.

Storm Point Season 18 teaser in-game

Players can experience this event live within Storm Point by simply queuing a game of trios or ranked within the map. With the Command Center blaring red for the hurricane ahead, players wait patiently for Season 18 to bring much-needed balance and QoL changes to the entirety of Apex Legends.

Revenant Reborn is reportedly also making his way into the Legend roster in Season 18. Recent leaks showcase his abilities, which seem like a more refined version of him, primarily remolding him into a skirmishing assault Legend.

