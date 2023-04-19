Apex Legends' 3 best weapon loadouts for ranked on Storm Point in Season 16

Apex Legends is an ever-evolving battle royale game. It is the most successful creation by Respawn Entertainment and one of the most popular games in the genre. Apex Legends has been pretty consistent with their weapon updates. While earlier, it was more on a seasonal basis, and they come a little less frequently now to balance the game's health.

Season 16 has overhauled the entire class system, and various weaponry changes have been made. While most weapon combinations can be helpful in some manner, certain weapon load-outs will be more potent than the rest.

Wingman and Peacekeeper and 2 other Apex Legends' great weapon load-outs for Season 16 Storm Point ranked

The weapon meta has seen significant changes with the release of Season 16: Revelry of Apex Legends. Nemesis AR, a burst energy rifle, is arguably the strongest A.R. in the game released with the new season's inception. Let us take a look at three of the best loadouts players can use to dominate their ranked games in Storm Point:

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

1) Nemesis Burst AR and R99

The Nemesis is the strongest A.R. in the game. It delivers damage in bursts, quickly decimating anyone in one's sight. The Nemesis Burst AR has quite a high rate of fire paired with incredible damage, making it an excellent pick for mid-to-long-range duels.

The R99 has been a fan favorite for the longest time. While overshadowed by the C.A.R. S.M.G. since its release, the recent buffs to the R99 make it a great secondary weapon. The high fire rate and increased damage compensate for the close-range duels the Nemesis underperforms at.

Players must however be wary that both these weapons tend to burn through ammunition in an instant. Careful inventory management and being mindful of the stock of ammunition would go a long way to securing a win. This combination is excellent at being a balanced pick without compromising on either long or short-range duels.

2) Charge Rifle and C.A.R. S.M.G.

The Charge Rifle is a hit-scan sniper rifle in Apex Legends. Its capability to deal tremendous amounts of damage from a distance makes it one of the best and easiest snipers. The weapon excels at any mid-to-long-distance engagements players might take. Furthermore, having a sniper always makes enemies wary about pushing you and your team.

The shortfall of the Charge Rifle is that it is almost useless in close-range combat. The C.A.R. S.M.G. is a great secondary to bridge that gap. Capable of shredding anyone in close vicinity, the C.A.R. S.M.G. is a great secondary weapon paired with a sniper rifle. The most significant benefit of this S.M.G. is the versatility it offers. It allows consumption and usage of both light/heavy ammo and attachments.

Storm Point's terrain in Apex Legends makes having a Charge Rifle a great addition to the team's arsenal. Paired with the ability to scale high terrain, the Charge Rifle becomes a menace.

3) Wingman and Peacekeeper

Often called the 'Streamer loadout,' the combination of Wingman and the Peacekeeper shotgun is a nightmare. Both these weapons have a very high skill ceiling to be effectively used.

The Wingman is a hand cannon that deals a massive amount of damage. Paired with the Skullpiercer hop-up, headshots from the Wingman deal 35% increased damage. Unlike A.R.s and S.M.G.s, players using the Wingman have to be precise and accurate with their aim. It is a great sidearm that is perfect for short and mid-range engagements. Players carrying the Wingman must prioritize their positioning to be in the most effective range. The downside to having a weapon deal such high damage is the magazine's size, which fashions only six bullets without an extended magazine.

The Peacekeeper is the most powerful shotgun in Apex Legends. It deals devastating amounts of damage close-range. Players can also use the weapon to shoot a slug-like shot when opponents move out of effective range. It is a great secondary when paired with the Wingman and requires a very stable and precise aim.

The best part about Apex Legends is that various load-outs work in different scenarios. Winning fights entirely depends upon the mechanical skill of the player. While choosing either of these three load-outs will increase your chances of winning engagements, everything revolves around being accurate and efficient with your aim.

