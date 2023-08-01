Apex Legends Season 18 Ranked changes

The newest lore trailer for Apex Legends Season 18: Resurrection dropped on July 31, 2023. With its release, the developers also released a comprehensive blog post about numerous changes for the upcoming Season's Ranked playlist. The developers recognize the shortcomings of the previously launched rank system and are making adjustments to balance it.

Season 18 of Apex Legends seeks to bring a number of positive changes into the game, some of which have been long desired by the community. Most importantly, the changes to the Rank System are long overdue, especially with the lack of an effective mid-season patch for Season 17.

What changes can be expected from Apex Legends Season 18 Ranked?

Revenant is losing control of himself – but to who? Crypto hacks into a discarded fragment of Revenant to investigate some disturbing changes.Revenant is losing control of himself – but to who? pic.twitter.com/V8mjvY9YZJ

With over a million players making their way past Masters Rank, the second highest Rank within the game, mid-way through Season 17, the developers definitely understand the massive flaws that the newly introduced LP system brought on.

With a minimal entry cost and inflated LP points awarded, the player base seemingly just got boosted through the highest tiers of the lobby without even picking up a single fight in-game.

Season 18's Ranked Playlist highlights the following changes that will be coming to the game's final build:

Refined Rank tuning Refined Rank stability Ring size and damage adjustments Improved queue times LP reward changes

The developers have noticed the increasing tendency of players playing outside the ring and abusing the slower tick damages in the first two rounds of the game.

Keeping that in mind, the radius of the safe zone has been increased, and the damage tick rate of the ring has been incremented. This will enhance the overall QoL of players by making them engage in more fair fights across the map rather than camping outside the ring.

Apex Legends Status @_ApexStatus Pred update



There are now 1,518,949 Masters+ all platforms combined.



Breakdown by platform with the Predator threshold



PC: 267,242 LP, 813,910 Masters+

Playstation: 197,888 LP, 522,626 Masters+

Xbox: 145,879 LP, 162,148 Masters+

Switch: 68,553 LP, 20,265 Masters+



🫡 pic.twitter.com/pHfP8SFERp Pred updateThere are now 1,518,949 Masters+ all platforms combined.Breakdown by platform with the Predator thresholdPC: 267,242 LP, 813,910 Masters+Playstation: 197,888 LP, 522,626 Masters+Xbox: 145,879 LP, 162,148 Masters+Switch: 68,553 LP, 20,265 Masters+

Furthermore, with Ladder Points (LP) rewards being extremely generous in the previous Season, the community saw an overinflated rise in the number of players in the Masters Rank.

Accordingly, the developers have mentioned appropriate adjustments being made to correctly reward LP and balance out the general matchmaking in Ranked.

