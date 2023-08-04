Apex Legends Death Dynasty Collection Event: Release date, skins, and more

The latest trailer of Season 18 of Apex Legends was released last night, and it showcased the upcoming Death Dynasty Collection Event. With Revenant Reborn's release and other fantastic changes and additions making their way to the game, the latest Collection Event is simply the cherry on top. Players have high hopes for the upcoming event since it is expected to bring in the newest Revenant Heirloom as well.

The Death Dynasty CE will offer a total of 24 collectible event skins and a free reward tracker. To know more about the upcoming Apex Legends event, read the article below.

When is the Death Dynasty Collection Event releasing for Apex Legends?

The Death Dynasty Collection Event will be released on August 8, 2023, around 10:00 am PT/ 1:00 am ET/ 6:00 pm BST, and will remain active until August 15, 2023. This event, much like the Imperial Guard Collection Event, features 24 in-game cosmetics, which are newly recolored.

The event's final reward is Revenant's newly recolored Heirloom, the Death Grip. Since it features an Heirloom recolor, the entire Collection Event will be half-priced.

You can unlock these thematic cosmetics directly using Crafting Materials or by simply purchasing the Death Dynasty event packs. The approximate cost of the entire event is speculated to be around $80-90 or the equivalent local currency.

A detailed display of some of the featured event skins is showcased below.

1) Wraith and R99 SMG

Wraith and R99 SMG Death Dynasty Collection Event Skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

2) Loba and Longbow Marksman Rifle

Loba and Longbow Marksman Rifle Death Dynasty Collection Event Skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

3) Crypto and Havoc Assault Rifle

Crypto and Havoc Assault Rifle Death Dynasty Collection Event Skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

4) Catalyst and Wingman

Catalyst and Wingman Death Dynasty Collection Event Skin (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Death Dynasty Collection Event free Reward tracker

The Death Dynasty Collection Event in Apex Legends will also feature a free reward tracker, enabling you to grind and unlock a series of cosmetics and in-game banner badges. Here is the list of the major rewards present in the tracker:

750 Points: Nessie 'What's Your Name?' Holospray

1500 Points: 'Face Your Demons' Holospray

2000 Points: Weapon Charm

4000 Points: Rampage Weapon Skin

5000 Points: Caustic Skin

Players are hyped for the upcoming event that will be launched simultaneously with the new Season. With Revenant Reborn joining the roster, you can also claim your newest Heirloom by simply completing the event.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.