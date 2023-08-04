Apex Legends Death Dynasty Collection Event: Release date, skins, and more

The latest trailer of Season 18 of Apex Legends was released last night, and it showcased the upcoming Death Dynasty Collection Event. With Revenant Reborn's release and other fantastic changes and additions making their way to the game, the latest Collection Event is simply the cherry on top. Players have high hopes for the upcoming event since it is expected to bring in the newest Revenant Heirloom as well.
The Death Dynasty CE will offer a total of 24 collectible event skins and a free reward tracker. To know more about the upcoming Apex Legends event, read the article below.
When is the Death Dynasty Collection Event releasing for Apex Legends?
The Death Dynasty Collection Event will be released on August 8, 2023, around 10:00 am PT/ 1:00 am ET/ 6:00 pm BST, and will remain active until August 15, 2023. This event, much like the Imperial Guard Collection Event, features 24 in-game cosmetics, which are newly recolored.
The event's final reward is Revenant's newly recolored Heirloom, the Death Grip. Since it features an Heirloom recolor, the entire Collection Event will be half-priced.
You can unlock these thematic cosmetics directly using Crafting Materials or by simply purchasing the Death Dynasty event packs. The approximate cost of the entire event is speculated to be around $80-90 or the equivalent local currency.
A detailed display of some of the featured event skins is showcased below.
1) Wraith and R99 SMG
2) Loba and Longbow Marksman Rifle
3) Crypto and Havoc Assault Rifle
4) Catalyst and Wingman
Death Dynasty Collection Event free Reward tracker
The Death Dynasty Collection Event in Apex Legends will also feature a free reward tracker, enabling you to grind and unlock a series of cosmetics and in-game banner badges. Here is the list of the major rewards present in the tracker:
- 750 Points: Nessie 'What's Your Name?' Holospray
- 1500 Points: 'Face Your Demons' Holospray
- 2000 Points: Weapon Charm
- 4000 Points: Rampage Weapon Skin
- 5000 Points: Caustic Skin
Players are hyped for the upcoming event that will be launched simultaneously with the new Season. With Revenant Reborn joining the roster, you can also claim your newest Heirloom by simply completing the event.
