Apex Legends Season 18: Resurrection is confirmed to be released on August 8, 2023, and with it, players are excited for the newly launched Battle Pass following its track. The Battle Pass offers players a wide range of cosmetics, charms, Legend skins, Apex Coins, and much more, making it a great purchase for players who want to grind the game.

Season 18 is bringing forth a dark yet cybernetic-themed Battle Pass for the community. Additionally, new maps are being welcomed into TDM. Much-needed balances and changes are also making their way into the new season.

To know more about all the cosmetics and benefits bundled up in the Pass, read through the article below.

Apex Legends Resurrection Battle Pass for Season 18 revealed: EVA-8 Reactive, Mad Maggie Legendary skin, Pathfinder Legendary skin, and more

Unlock the Reactive Heart of the Divine EVA-8 at Level 25 and seize victory with skins like Pathogen Pathfinder, Outlawed Tech Mad Maggie, and the Vortex Core L-STAR. All this and more lands tomorrow, Aug 8 pic.twitter.com/139ZCEjcnY Terrorize your enemies with looks from the Resurrection Battle Pass.Unlock the Reactive Heart of the Divine EVA-8 at Level 25 and seize victory with skins like Pathogen Pathfinder, Outlawed Tech Mad Maggie, and the Vortex Core L-STAR. All this and more lands tomorrow, Aug 8

The Apex Legends Battle Pass features over 100 tiers, each offering a great cosmetic or other reward to the players. The pass also features free rewards for players to claim as they progress through the tiers without purchasing the premium segment. The Battle Pass for Season 18 can be bought for 950 Apex Coins, or the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins, instantly getting a boost of 25 tiers.

Every player who plays the game and grinds through the pass will get free access to 7 Apex Packs, 10 Weapon Skins, 4 Load Screens, Trackers for all Legends, 2 Music Packs, 200 Apex Coins, and a Season Badge.

Here are some of the exclusive rewards that players should look out for:

EVA-8 Reactive Skin

Unlocked after completing the Battle Pass tier level 25, the EVA-8 'Heart of Divine,' Season 18's featured reactive weapon skins for Apex Legends, will be unlocked. Bursting with blue flames with a yellow-purple accented body, it is a fiery addition to the game.

The Heart of Brimstone will be unlocked after players grind through the Battle Pass till tier 100. The alternate colorway for the EVA-8 will only be unlocked after players complete the final level of the Battle Pass.

EVA-8 Reactive Skin in the Battle Pass for Season 18 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Mad Maggie and Pathfinder Legendary Skin

Unlockable at Battle Pass level 24, players can claim the Legendary 'Outlawed Tech' Mad Maggie Skin and, subsequently, the Pathfinder 'Pathogen' Legendary Skin at level 50.

The picture below also features the 'Vortex Core' LStar EMG skin.

Mad Maggie and Pathfinder Legendary Battle Pass skin in Season 18 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Octane, Valkyrie, and Caustic Epic Skins

A trio of cybernetic Epic rarity skins for Octane, Valkyrie, and Caustic can also be unlocked through the Season 18 Battle Pass.

Octane, Valkyrie, and Caustic Epic Skins in the Battle Pass for Season 18 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

All this and more launches Aug 8. Death is Reborn in Apex Legends: Resurrection. Experience Revenant's deadly new abilities as he is unlocked for all players all season long. Then celebrate his reign of terror in the Death Dynasty Collection Event.All this and more launches Aug 8. pic.twitter.com/vtKYGXv5nK

Season 18 of Apex Legends is bringing forth numerous changes ranging from overall weapon balance to entirely reworking Revenant. Furthermore, the news of the addition of a new Heirloom for Revenant Reborn has definitely kept players on their toes for the release of the new Season.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news and guides.