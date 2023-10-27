Apex Legends cross-progression confirmed for Season 19: Here's what we know

Cross-progression is finally making its way to Apex Legends with the upcoming release of Season 19: Ignite. Despite being almost five years old, the game failed to implement a properly functioning cross-progression system. This lack of multi-platform integration of currencies, items, and cosmetics resulted in many players becoming frustrated.

Since cross-progression has now been confirmed for Apex Legends, you will be able to sync all your valuables from different platforms into one unified account. This article takes a look at this feature and how it is going to affect the game.

How to enroll for cross-progression in Apex Legends Season 19

Cross-progression in Apex Legends is mandatory for everyone playing across different platforms. There is no option to opt out of the feature.

To enroll for cross-progression, you can follow these steps upon the release of Season 19:

Update Apex Legends and launch the game. Log in to the game using your Origin credentials Upon logging in, you will be prompted with a cross-progression option. Proceed with the prompt and follow the necessary steps Link your Xbox, PS, or Nintendo account and finalize the setup After completing the prescribed steps, cross-progression will be activated for your account.

With the feature now enabled and confirmed, your items, achievements, and progress from different platforms will be synced with your main account.

What will happen to players' progress across different platforms in Apex Legends after cross-progression?

During the cross-progression update process, Apex Legends will identify a primary account for the platform. This will be based on the highest level attained by a player across all different platforms for the game. This would mean that, while cosmetics, other goodies, and currency balances will be migrated over, players' statistics across different platforms will not sync.

The account with the highest determined level will be treated as the primary one, retaining all in-game stats and ranks the player has attained on the platform. However, all other accounts on different platforms will lose their progression and stats and will no longer be accessible.

How will cross-progression affect cosmetic and currency migration in Apex Legends?

Cosmetics

Respawn has confirmed that there will be no issue migrating cosmetics and currency across different platforms. Players owning cosmetics across different platforms will be able to use them without having to make the purchases again.

There are a few notable exceptions, such as platform-exclusive skins:

All PS+ Pack items will be exclusively limited to the PlayStation platform. All Xbox Founder's Edition + Xbox Gold Items will be limited to the Xbox platform. The P.A.T.H. Legendary skin will be limited solely to the Nintendo platform.

Currency

The currency model for the upcoming cross-progression function in Apex Legends will unify all Apex Coins, Crafting Materials, Heirloom Shards, and Legend Tokens into a singular account. This would mean that players will have a combined total of all the above-mentioned currencies in one digital wallet, which they will be able to spend across all platforms.

However, this option is not extended to Nintendo. Any purchases made or tokens earned in one's Nintendo account will be locked for the platform. Furthermore, it must be noted that there will be no refunds issued to players for acquiring duplicate content across platforms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Apex Legends.