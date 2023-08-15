Apex Legends will reportedly have cross-progression after long wait

Popular Apex Legends dataminer, KralRindo, has found sources of code associated with cross-progression within the game. The community has been long awaiting the introduction of this feature, hoping to finally have the option to merge their console accounts with that of their PCs or vice versa.

After a long wait of over four years, Apex Legends might finally be getting a much-deserved system of cross-progression across different platforms.

While fans speculate the release of cross progression by the mid-season update for Season 18, KralRindo makes no mention of any possible time frame for the same. Judging from previous leaks from other credible sources, the feature should make its way to the game by the end of 2023.

Dataminer finds hidden cross-progression files in Apex Legends

The lack of a system of cross-progression has been a source of frustration for many in the community. Hailing from console backgrounds, numerous players have migrated onto PC platforms over time.

With a lot of money, time, and effort spent in grinding their console accounts, it is understandable that players want to carry over their progression to their new accounts on a different platform.

With new lines of code being discovered by different data miners, fans are finally clutching onto the hope of the mechanic actually making its way into the game.

Previous leaks from dataminer HYPERMYSTx also solidify these notions. He had sourced some code hinting at cross-progression being part of the platform, offering profile information and other selectable prompts.

While still in development, the prospect of cross-progression being introduced will make it convenient for players. The feature will not be limited to any select platforms and will be available on all of them.

As discussed above, no sources have any ironclad information regarding the official release of cross-platform progression, and with official channels not confirming the same, it still remains under speculation.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.