Apex Legends Season 18 has reached its mid-season mark with the release of the Harbinger Event. This means the upcoming Season 19 is getting closer. Since a season generally lasts 90 days, there is merely a month and a week or two left for the current one to end.

The title's Battle Pass has a 45-day timer right now, meaning we can expect Season 18 to end on October 30, 2023, and subsequently expect the release of Season 19 in the game.

However, this date is only based on the timer in Apex Legends, and Respawn Entertainment has not released an official statement about it. The developer could choose to extend or reduce it.

What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 19

New Legend

While there is no official information, a popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, Osvaldatore, has found files associated with Conduit, a possible new Legend, and their related information within the game files.

Another leaker, HYPERMYST, had also found model codes for the same. While this is not confirm the Legend's release, it does hint at their possible arrival in the upcoming Season 19.

Previous leaks also uncovered Conduit's abilities:

Passive Ability : Shield Regeneration (Enhanced effectiveness when teammates are nearby, or banners are in hand.)

: Shield Regeneration (Enhanced effectiveness when teammates are nearby, or banners are in hand.) Tactical Ability : Recharge teammate's shields at the cost of your own. (Aim and shoot ability at teammate to engage.)

: Recharge teammate's shields at the cost of your own. (Aim and shoot ability at teammate to engage.) Ultimate Ability: A cluster bomb that targets enemies shields and heals Conduit's own.

Note that while the model and other game file-related leaks are relatively new, these abilities had been data mined over two years ago and might possibly never make it to the main build of the game.

New Map

Apex Legends has had a history of releasing a new map every four Seasons. With the release of Broken Moon in Season 15, it does seem like the game is due for a brand-new map release.

However, with no information or leaks at hand, there is no concrete evidence of a new map being in the works.

While the map pool is already filled with numerous maps, the community could definitely do with a map update rather than a brand-new one.

Both Season 16 and Season 18 saw no map updates being implemented. This makes us feel inclined towards expecting a possible new Town Takeover or a map update being in the works for the upcoming Season 19 of the game.

Cross Progression

A topic of hot discussion, Apex Legends fans are expecting the introduction of cross-progression within the game. With newer files being discovered by multiple data miners, the community is at edge hoping for this mechanism to make its way into the game.

Introducing cross-progression within Apex Legends in Season 19 would mean that players will be able to merge their console accounts with that of their PCs or vice versa.

This would allow players to have a single multi-platform account which they can use to play and grind with across different gaming platforms, such as Xbox, PS4, PS5, PC, and more.

