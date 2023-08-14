5 best Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Ranked Season 18

With a new Ranked season upon Apex Legends' grinders, Resurrection has brought forth numerous changes affecting the overall meta. Ranging from weapon balancing, a new Legend introduction, and a whole array of character tweaks, Season 18's Ranked matches have seen quite a surprising amount of alterations. Furthermore, the Ranked system has also been reworked and adjusted to allow for a more competitive experience.

With this, our guide will help players find the best Legends to pick for their upcoming Rank grind for Season 18.

Revenant Reborn, Wraith, Horizon, and other meta Legends for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Ranked Season 18

The general consensus regarding the best Legends in Broken Moon revolves around mobility or Skirmisher Legends. This usually means the Skirmisher class benefits the most in the map's terrain in comparison to others.

However, with the latest Ranked changes, placement has been emphasized and a lot more focus is now upon the Controller class. Our guide is not definite and is very subjective. Choosing the perfect Legends relies a lot on a player's individual skill and playstyle. However, from an objective point of view, the following five Legends will be great picks for Ranked in Broken Moon during Season 18.

1) Revenant Reborn

Revenant Reborn is the perfect solo queue Legend in Apex Legends Season 18. Though his utility is amazing in a coordinated team fight, the Legend is a jack-of-all-trades for solo players. His reworked abilities allow for extremely aggressive executions, and also provide an outlet for escape.

In a battle royale where solo players are always at a disadvantage, Revenant's abilities are perfect for those last-minute escapes players might need to make in a sticky situation.

2) Wraith

Wraith received a major buff in the latest Season 18 update. While the casual playerbase remains unaffected, the 30-second reduction to her ultimate ability cooldown is absolutely game-changing, making her absolutely meta in Ranked matches.

Wraith is a great front-line Legend in Apex Legends. Her ability to scout freely and use her tactical ability as a get-out-of-jail-free card makes her a must-pick for this season. Broken Moon's open terrain makes rotating an absolute hell for players. With snipers all around, Wraith's Dimensional Rift is the perfect tool to reposition to safety without taking a single tick of damage.

Players are urged to give her a try and focus on Placement Points over kills. Good game sense and positioning are key for Season 18 rank-ups.

3) Horizon

Horizon remains a staple and a balanced pick for Broken Moon in Apex Legends Season 18. Her tactical is still one of the best at quickly gaining high ground, popping a quick Shield Battery off, and even creating space in closed spaces.

For aggressive players, her utility is perfect to push back enemy squads and even secure eliminations by lobbing off her ultimate ability, the Black Hole. Combined with a few grenades, any player or squad caught in it will be eliminated within the blink of an eye.

4) Catalyst

Broken Moon is Catalyst's playground in Season 18. Her entire kit comes in extremely handy to hold off enemy aggression and fortify buildings. While she might seem like the typical 'camping' Legend, she necessarily isn't.

Aggressive usage of Catalyst's ability will leave enemy teams starstruck and dazed. Her ultimate ability, Dark Veil, can be used to cut off enemy sightlines, which is key on an open map like Broken Moon in Apex Legends. Covered under the veil of ferrofluid, players can execute attacks through this and catch teams off-guard to secure their Kill Points (KP).

5) Rampart

Rampart comes in extremely handy in Broken Moon, especially in Apex Legends Season 18. Solely for the purpose of having an on-the-spot cover, Rampart makes it easy for players to hold open ground and charge upon teams who are caught slacking in their positioning.

Her utility is extremely versatile and works best for both Zone and even Edge compositions. Rampart's ultimate helps her shine even in the most unfair situations. Carrying a mobile minigun, she can potentially shred anyone who dares to intrude upon her space in a matter of seconds.

