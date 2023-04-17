3 best team compositions for Broken Moon in Apex Legends ranked

Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment's most successful First Person Shooter battle royale game. It has been out for over four years, garnering more and more players as it evolves. Apex Legends has a speedy tempo, setting it apart from most games. Its unique movement abilities, paired with each Legend's unique quirks, make the game fun and addictive.

With the release of Broken Moon in Season 15 of Apex Legends, players have been grinding day in and day out, trying to reach their peaks and dominate their games. While some Legends shine brighter than others, every Legend can find a little niche to be extremely powerful on this map with a suitable playstyle and creativity.

The top 3 team compositions for Broken Moon in Apex Legends ranked

Ranked maps will also rotate every 24 hours next season, instead of one each split. Maps in S16 will be Broken Moon, World's Edge and Storm Point.

Broken Moon features a vast map size and a great variety of terrain and architecture for players to take advantage of. The zipline system allows for excellent mobility when traversing the map, making it great not to have movement-based Legends on the team. The great part about Apex Legends is that the game rewards creativity and innovation handsomely. Players can spend hours finding what suits them best to grind the rank ladder.

With that said, let's dive into the three best team compositions for dominating ranked in Broken Moon:

1) Versatile Edge Composition

Versatile edge composition in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

As the name suggests, Edge compositions refer to playing near the edge and moving in as the zone keeps closing in Apex Legends. With Broken Moon's diverse terrain, teams have great potential to be a threat from the periphery, poking damage and having a stable hold on the ground they cover.

With zip lines being in play, one of the best edge compositions for Broken Moon consists of Pathfinder, Bangalore, and Bloodhound.

The trio has the best of everything, from abilities that can quickly reposition, smoke defensively, and recon enemies. The team composition has great synergy. These Legends' abilities must be used with communication to unlock the mighty potential they exhibit as a team.

Combined with Bloodhound's scan, Bangalore's smokes can reveal enemies behind the smokescreen, getting easy eliminations on the enemy team. While Pathfinder can easily close the gap and finish any low HP enemies, his mobility serves as a great repositioning tool besides being one of the game's most engaging mechanics. Proactive decision-making and communication with your team are vital to making the most out of this composition.

2) Zone Composition

Zone composition in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

The playstyle followed in the zone composition often relies on earning Kill Points (KP) in the second half of the game. It also prioritizes positioning deep into the zone's core to earn better placement points in Apex Legends. With the latest class update in season 16, zone teams are always equipped with Controller Legends such as Rampart, Wattson, Caustic, and Catalyst to access the ring consoles and secure a spot in the zone.

Patience is key for anyone who wants to play the zone or core of the map. A typical zone team would consist of Valkyrie, Crypto, and Caustic. While players can easily swap any of the other two out for similar characters of the same class, Valkyrie remains a must-pick because of her exceptional repositioning ultimate ability, Skyward Dive.

While the Controller locks down an area deep in the zone, a Recon Legend such as Crypto can provide great utility in scanning around the area for any potential threats.

When playing a composition like this, the utmost priority is to focus on earning a spot deep in the zone and playing from its safety while trying to capitalize on favorable situations to earn the occasional KP. A lot of effort and game sense goes into developing a good understanding of adopting this playstyle.

3) Hybrid Composition

Hybrid composition in Apex Legends(Image via Respawn Entertainment and Sportskeeda)

As the name suggests, hybrid compositions excel at adjusting to any situation they're dealt with. Much of this rests on the players' ability to modify their playstyle to suit the moment's needs. Legends such as Loba, Wraith, and Rampart make for a great hybrid composition in Apex Legends.

The recent Class update has made Loba an exceptionally great pick for ranked games. The utility she provides to support her team is impeccable and second to none. When gravitating towards playing a zone or edge composition, her ultimate provides her team with unlimited heals and ammunition to constantly take gunfights and get cheeky eliminations.

Wraith provides the much-needed mobility this team could lack. The recent buff to her ultimate makes her an even greater pick to safely reposition from a much greater distance than before.

The third pick for this comp could be a variable Legend suited to the team's needs. Be it a Recon or a Controller, the hybrid compositions allow some wildcards to join up and make a team work in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends offers its players a wide range of Legends to pick from and make any composition work. The final determining factor to winning any game often relies on adept decision-making and recognizing different variables in every game. Our three compositions are great at the base level to understand how players can form their own compositions and dominate their games.

