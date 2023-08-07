Apex Legends Season 18: All Legend changes

With Apex Legends Season set to release on August 8, 2023, players are hyped for the new season as the patch notes have been dropped a day early. Showcasing the plethora of additions and Legend balance changes being made, the community is excited for what's to come in the upcoming Season of Apex Legends.

One of the key highlights is Revenant Reborn's addition to the game. However, many modifications have also been made to other Legends, possibly shifting the meta in the upcoming Season. For a more detailed account regarding the Legend changes, read the article below.

Revenant Reborn rework, Ultimate ability changes, Tactical ability changes, and other Legend changes coming in Season 18 of Apex Legends

The major source of the community's excitement for Season 18 stems from Revenant's rework in the game. Featuring Revenant Reborn, he has been transferred from the Assault Class to the Skirmisher Class in the upcoming update. With the latest rework, Revenant Reborn features the following abilities:

Passive Ability (Assassin’s Instinct): It allows him to see very low-health enemies. It also gives him a faster crouch walk and improved wall climbing in the game, much like his pre-reworked Passive ability.

It allows him to see very low-health enemies. It also gives him a faster crouch walk and improved wall climbing in the game, much like his pre-reworked Passive ability. Tactical Ability (Shadow Pounce): He pounces forward with great force and agility. Paired with his passive ability, he can also use it to quickly attach to walls and wall climb.

He pounces forward with great force and agility. Paired with his passive ability, he can also use it to quickly attach to walls and wall climb. Ultimate Ability (Forged Shadows): Revenant builds hardened shadows around him that block damage and regenerate. His shadows and his tactical will get refreshed after a knockdown.

Furthermore, Revenant is also receiving a brand new Heirloom with the latest Death Dynasty Collection Event, going live on August 8, 2023.

Ultimate ability changes

With the upcoming Seasonal update, a number of Legends in the roster are getting balance changes for their ultimate abilities. While some have benefited from a shorter cooldown, others have been nerfed with longer ones.

Here's a list of all the Legends whose Ultimate abilities are being buffed in the upcoming update:

Gibraltar : Defensive Bombardment to 180s (-90s)

: Defensive Bombardment to 180s (-90s) Wraith: Dimensional Rift to 180s (-30s)

Following this, here's a list of all the Legends whose ultimate abilities have been nerfed:

Bangalore : Rolling Thunder to 240s (+60s)

: Rolling Thunder to 240s (+60s) Catalyst : Dark Veil to 150s (+30s)

: Dark Veil to 150s (+30s) Horizon : Black Hole to 210s (+30s)

: Black Hole to 210s (+30s) Loba : Black Market Boutique to 150s (+30s)

: Black Market Boutique to 150s (+30s) Mad Maggie : Wrecking Ball to 120s (+30s)

: Wrecking Ball to 120s (+30s) Pathfinder: Zipline Gun to 180s (+60s)

Tactical ability changes

Paired with the ultimate ability changes, Ballistic, Loba, and Seer have received a few changes to their tactical ability kits in Apex Legends Season 18.

Ballistic

First and foremost, Ballistic's Whistler has been mildly nerfed to balance out the CC effects of his ability. With the delays for weapon cooldown reduced, players will have a much better time dueling against Ballistic and his abilities.

Loba

Loba's tactical, Burglar's Best Friend, has been buffed. With five whole seconds reduced from the cooldown, her mobility and repositioning tool most definitely puts her in a healthy spot in the meta.

Seer

Despite recent nerfs, Seer, unfortunately, seems to still be on the oppressive side of the radar in Apex Legends. Season 18 moves on to nerf him further by reducing his duration of slow and silence for Focus of Attention. However, to balance his kit, the firing speed of the tactical ability has been increased from 0.9 to 1.4.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.