New Apex Legends Revenant Reborn exploit allows him to be invulnerable to grenades

Popular Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant recently discovered a game-breaking Revenant Reborn exploit. In a video, the content creator revealed that the newly revamped Revenant Reborn becomes invulnerable to grenades when he uses his Ultimate Ability, Forged Shadows. He believes this mechanic is an unintended bug that has made its way into the game and may be patched in an upcoming hotfix.

This article takes a closer look at this game-breaking bug and how it might affect Revenant in his ultimate form.

Revenant Reborn invulnerability exploit in Apex Legends explained

In his video, The Gaming Merchant tried to experiment with the different outcomes associated with grenades affecting Revenant Reborn in his ultimate form. The YouTuber came to a number of conclusions.

Firstly, Revenant is entirely unaffected by any grenades and arc stars thrown by him when using his ultimate. He neither gets damaged nor does he suffer from any of the crowd-control status effects from the grenades. However, the exception to this bug is the thermite grenade.

Thermite grenade affecting Revenant during his Ultimate ability (Image via youtube.com/thegamingmerchant)

The thermite grenade, which was buffed in Season 18, seems to be acting normally against Revenant's Forged Shadows.

Whether thrown by an ally or himself, Revenant's health points get affected when he crosses a thermite-laden area. However, it must be noted that the damage caused by the thermite grenade is directly done to his flesh and shield HP, not to the Forged Shadow health meter.

While this might seem like a minor bug, the ability to not be affected by crowd control or even the damage done by grenades can make for some devastatingly aggressive behavior in Apex Legends.

While pub matches remain seemingly unaffected by this bug in terms of points, this glitch is game-breaking and can be used to gain unfair Ladder Points in the Ranked playlist of the game.

