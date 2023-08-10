5 best weapons for Apex Legends Season 18

Apex Legends Season 18's release has been met with unparalleled enthusiasm, and the developers have definitely been working overtime to bring forth the content that popped up with it. There have been massive shifts in the meta, be it from the perspective of Legends, tactics, or even weapons. As Season 18 gains momentum, players must get to know what is the most effective, if they want to progress faster on their ranked grind or even dominate in pubs.

This guide brings you a list of the best weapons to wield in Season 18, some of which have been buffed to being borderline overpowered within the game. To get a more detailed review of this, read below.

Five best meta weapons for Apex Legends Season 18

Apex Legends @PlayApex



See Revenant reborn and experience his latest reign of terror in the Death Dynasty Collection Event. Resurrection is now live on all platforms! The day has finally come.See Revenant reborn and experience his latest reign of terror in the Death Dynasty Collection Event. Resurrection is now live on all platforms! pic.twitter.com/Or1uBk4BXA

The latest Season of Apex Legends has brought forth a number of weapon adjustments. The patch notes provide all the important details associated with it, but in a nutshell, the meta for the Season will definitely hover around running Hemloks as the primary weapon and the Peacekeeper or Mastiff as the secondary.

On that note, here is a list of the five best weapons for Apex Legends which will undoubtedly be meta in Season 18.

1) Hemlok Burst Assault Rifle

Hemlok Burst AR (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Hemlok is a three-burst Assault Rifle in Apex Legends' heavy ammunition class. With the release of the Nemesis, the Hemlok's popularity absolutely crashed, for the former was better than the Hemlok in every single aspect. With Season 18, the Hemlok has received tremendous buffs. The weapon's recoil has been decreased to a point where it's almost non-existent. Furthermore, the weapon's per-bullet damage has been increased to 22.

While these changes seem minor, the Hemlok can now effectively deal 66 damage in a single burst. Paired with a headshot multiplier of 1.75x, its efficacy in medium and short ranges will be unparalleled. Furthermore, the Nemesis has been vaulted into the Replicator, making Hemlok the ultimate meta Assault Rifle for Season 18 of Apex Legends.

2) Peacekeeper Shotgun

Peacekeeper Shotgun (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Peacekeeper has received no other buff other than the addition of a hop-up, Disruptor Rounds in Season 18 of Apex Legends. This hop-up allows players to deal 30% additional damage to shields.

The Peacekeeper is renowned for its effectiveness and consistency in dealing extremely tight and powerful shots to the body. Undoubtedly the most powerful shotgun in the game, with the addition of Disruptor Rounds, this weapon will be the meta secondary to carry in Season 18.

The Peacekeeper, with the Disruptor Rounds, now has the potential to demolish anyone who comes up against it. Being able to two-pump with the 30% extra damage, players who tend to run shotguns as their secondary will have a hoot as they demolish the battlefield with this weapon.

We definitely urge you to pick up the Peacekeeper over anything as your secondary for this Season, for it will help you easily win your close-quarter fights and move forward with your Ranked and pub games.

3) Wingman

Wingman (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

A very high-risk high reward weapon, the Wingman remains a strong and meta pick for Apex Legends Season 18. This season has granted the Weapon an additional hop-up, the Boosted Loader, which allows players to load in extra bullets into the gun. Players will have the option to choose between Skullpiercer and Boosted Loader, which are both excellent hop-ups for the weapon.

The Wingman requires extreme precision to use. If players have the effective skill to use it, this weapon can deal a devastating amount of damage and can knock players down in a jiffy. In the right hands, the Wingman is undoubtedly one of the most scary weapons to go up against. When paired with the Skullpiecer, even headshots hit by fluke could dismantle the enemy team in a second.

The ideal secondary to pair the Wingman is with an SMG. However, with recent nerfs to SMGs and their strafe speed, players should consider equipping a shotgun to dominate their close-quarter gunfights.

4) M600 Spitfire LMG

M600 Spitfire LMG (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Spitfire saw a significant and unexpected buff in Season 18. With no news of the weapon receiving any changes, the community was surprised at the addition of a barrel stabilizer mod within the weapon.

The Spitfire is notorious for laying down suppressive fire and dismantling enemy squads with one clip. Although the only two downsides to the weapon are its recoil and the slow movement speed, with the addition of a barrel stabilizer, the entire question of recoil simply gets dismissed.

The Spitfire is paired perfectly when playing with a full squad. In a standalone 1v1, it might seem underwhelming because of its slow fire rate, however, when players use this in a team where they co-ordinate their aggression with adequate communication, the Spitfire could melt enemies down from a distance while the rest of the team simply cleans up the mess.

5) Flatline Assault Rifle

Flatline AR (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Flatline remains a stable and strong pick in the Assault Rifle department in Apex Legends Season 18. Despite the nerf to its hip-fire in previous Seasons, the weapon has held its own and is undoubtedly one of the best ARs in the game.

For newbies, we urge you to learn the recoil of the gun and practice with it. The Flatline is one of the hardest-hitting Assault Rifles in the game. Especially with the Nemesis in the Replicator, and people being uncomfortable with R301s weak damage outputs, this weapon fills the right gaps in the meta.