Conduit all abilities revealed in Apex Legends Season 19

The latest Apex Legends Season 19 trailer, Ignite, was launched on October 23, 2023, at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), revealing what's in store for the new Season. Not only are we getting a brand-new Legend, but several new additions are being made to the game to introduce a fresh feel and inaugurate a new meta around this upcoming character.

Conduit, the newest Legend joining the growing roster of Apex Legends, will debut in the game upon the release of the new Season on October 31, 2023. Read below for a more detailed brief about the Legend and her abilities.

Exploring all Conduit abilities in Apex Legends Season 19

The latest trailer from Respawn Entertainment confirms that Conduit, the upcoming Legend for Season 19, is a Support Class Legend, possessing abilities that aid the team in staying alive. With an entire month's worth of leaks speculating what abilities the Legend could possibly have, we finally have the official list of abilities granted to the Legend. They are:

Savior's Speed (Passive Ability): Conduit is offered a surge of speed boost when far away from her teammates. The ability acts like Bangalore's double time, allowing her to close the distance between herself and her teammates till she is in range to use her Tactical Ability. Radiant Transfer (Tactical Ability): Conduit possesses the ability to send out a surge of energy, which generates temporary shields for her teammates while giving her a bonus along with it. Energy Barricade (Ultimate Ability): Conduit can place an array of shield-jamming devices, which not only slows down enemies but also can damage them. It acts as the perfect barricade to deploy while making a rotation, preventing enemy teams from chasing you, or alternatively using it as an aggressive tool to cut off rotational points for the enemy while aggressing onto them.

Conduit's kit definitely fronts quite a supportive aspect to it, allowing players to not only stick together with their team but quickly get a surge of regeneration to help them stay healthy during their fights. With the movement speed bonus, Conduit will be a great asset to the team and one of the best Legends to play the game as a solo player.

Judging from the latest Apex Legends trailer, her ultimate ability seems like Valkyrie's Tactical Ability. We speculate that players will be able to aim-lock their Titan Batteries at the enemy, much like Valkyrie with her Missile Swarm, applying a form of crowd control status effect on enemies.

Furthermore, the trailer indicates that anyone hit with the arc surge with her Ultimate Ability seems to be snared and slowed, much like Wattson's fences. This would be a great tool to wipe off third-party enemies and seamlessly wipe squads.

