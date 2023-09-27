Who is Conduit? Learn more about Apex Legends Season 19's rumored upcoming Legend

The Apex Legends community is immensely excited about Conduit, a character who is speculated to join the game's massive roster in Season 19. From the available information, mostly based on leaks, Conduit could be a Support Legend who is great at assisting her team during fights. New reports have now given fans a glimpse into the possible lore associated with the character.

This article briefly looks into Conduit and her rumored role in Apex Legends.

Conduit in Apex Legends Season 19: Expected release date, all leaked abilities, and more

Expected release date

Conduit will reportedly join the Apex Legends roster upon the release of Season 19, which is expected to arrive on October 31, 2023.

All leaked abilities

As of now, there is no official information about Conduit and her abilities in-game. While old leaks showcased numerous abilities associated with the Legend, newer rumors place Conduit in a more supportive role in the game. According to these reports, here are her abilities:

You're Finished (Passive Ability): Conduit can reportedly engage and initiate finishers with her drone. Additionally, when she dies, only her teammates can loot her armor from her death box.

Conduit can reportedly engage and initiate finishers with her drone. Additionally, when she dies, only her teammates can loot her armor from her death box. Bad Doctor (Tactical Ability): Conduit can reportedly deploy a drone that drains nearby enemies' health and shields.

Conduit can reportedly deploy a drone that drains nearby enemies' health and shields. Stay Down (Ultimate Ability): Conduit's Ultimate ability will reportedly cancel all revives. Furthermore, players affected will not be able to initiate revives throughout the duration of the ability.

While these rumored moves make Conduit sound overpowered in some ways, the Legend will likely have a mix of both her previous and new leaked abilities.

The abilities showcased in previous leaks include:

Passive Ability : Shield Regeneration (Enhanced effectiveness when teammates are nearby or banners are in hand.)

: Shield Regeneration (Enhanced effectiveness when teammates are nearby or banners are in hand.) Tactical Ability : Recharge teammate's shields at the cost of your own. (Aim and shoot ability at teammate to engage.)

: Recharge teammate's shields at the cost of your own. (Aim and shoot ability at teammate to engage.) Ultimate Ability: A cluster bomb that targets enemies' shields and heals Conduit's own.

While these make Conduit a hard-support character, a mix of both her old and new leaked abilities would make her a more self-sustaining and balanced Legend on the field.

Conduit's lore

There are three popular theories associated with Conduit and her role in Apex Legends.

First and foremost, Conduit is believed to be Crypto's foster sister, Mila Alexander, who was presumed dead.

Another theory suggests that Conduit might possibly be 'Big Sister' with reference to Catalyst's friend's alter ego. However, there is barely any proof in this regard.

The third theory, which has been disproved, suggests that Conduit is Octane and Lifeline's daughter in Apex Legends. According to this theory, Conduit, who is believed to have come from the future using manipulated technology from Titanfall 2, goes back in time to join the Apex games, which has been forbidden by both parents in the timeline she is from.

Players must note that the information in this article is speculative, and no official confirmation has been made by Respawn Entertainment regarding Conduit, her lore, or any of her abilities.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.