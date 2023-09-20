Revenant Prestige Skin in Apex Legends Season 18: Expected release date, price, and more

According to KralRindo, a popular data miner in the Apex Legends community, Revenant is set to receive his very first Prestige skin in the game. If this leak proves to be true, this will be the second Heirloom tier cosmetic that the simulacrum assassin will receive since his revamped release in Season 18 as Revenant Reborn.

Players have been expecting this cosmetic ever since Season 18's release since prior leaks also hinted at its arrival in the title. This article explores the potential release date of this Prestige skin, its price, and other associated details.

When is the Revenant Prestige skin expected to be released in Apex Legends Season 18?

Revenant's Prestige skin, reportedly known as the Apex Nightmare, is expected to be released with a speculated Collection Event codenamed Doppelgangers. The event's release date has not been confirmed by KralRindo or any official sources at Respawn Entertainment.

However, the event could possibly arrive during the Halloween week, anywhere between October 17, 2023, and October 31, 2023.

What is the expected price of Revenant's Prestige skin in Apex Legends Season 18?

Per leaks, since Revenant's Prestige skin is set to arrive with the Doppelgangers Collection Event, it will only be accessible upon completion of the event. Essentially, players will receive instantaneous access to the Apex Nightmare upon unlocking all 24 cosmetics in the event.

To obtain all cosmetics introduced in the Doppelgangers Collection Event, players will reportedly have to spend a total of 16,400 Apex Coins or approximately $170 (or approximately equivalent in a player's local currency).

Here is the cost breakdown in terms of Apex Coins:

10,000 Apex Coins at $99.99

6,000 Apex Coins at $59.99

1,000 Apex Coins at $9.99

Expected Revenant Prestige skin bundle contents

Revenant's Prestige skin, the Apex Nightmare, is not merely a single-tier cosmetic. It is reportedly a three-tier upgradable cosmetic, which can be evolved into subsequent upgrades upon completing the given challenges.

Unlocking the Prestige skin will apparently provide players with the following cosmetics:

Apex Nightmare upgradable Prestige skin A unique Mythic rarity Finisher unlocked with the final tier of the Prestige skin A Mythic rarity skydive trail, usable with any Legend

To unlock all tiers of Revenant's Apex Nightmare, players must complete the following challenges:

Tier 1 : Automatically unlocked

: Automatically unlocked Tier 2 : Deal 30,000 units of damage with Revenant

: Deal 30,000 units of damage with Revenant Tier 3: Deal 100,000 units of damage with Revenant

Players can complete these challenges throughout their tenure in Apex Legends, as there is no specific timeline.

Other skins reportedly releasing with the Doppelganger Collection Event

The Doppelganger Collection Event is reportedly set to release a total of 24 unique cosmetics. These unique cosmetics will contain feature the following Legends:

Ash

Lifeline

Mirage

Newcastle

Pathfinder

Fuse

Valkyrie

Wraith

Vantage

Additionally, the following weapons are expected to receive a number of Epic and Legendary skins:

Mastiff Shotgun

Sentinel

Wingman

G7 Scout

Hemlok

Spitfire

Prowler

C.A.R.

Since much of this information isn't confirmed, all the predictions could differ when the Doppelgangers Collection Event arrives. For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.