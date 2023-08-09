Revenant reportedly receiving upcoming Prestige Skin in Apex Legends

Recent rumors on Twitter indicate that Revenant will likely be receiving the upcoming Prestige Skin in Apex Legends. Dataminer KralRindo shared a short clip on the social media website and claimed that the next Prestige Skin in the game would be for the Legend. Much like other Prestige Skins, the one for Revenant will be craftable at the cost of 150 Heirloom Shards.

With the launch of Season 18 of Apex Legends, the surge of upcoming content hints at a very promising future for the game. Here's everything we know about Revenant's Prestige Skin.

When will Revenant receive his Prestige Skin in Apex Legends?

The release date for Revenant's Prestige Skin is yet to be confirmed by KralRindo. No official sources have provided any information about it either, so the time frame for Revenant's upcoming Prestige Skin remains uncertain. Since Respawn usually sticks to a pattern of hosting a Collection Event for the release of a new Prestige Skin or Heirloom, the launch of Revenant's brand-new Prestige will definitely be followed by one.

Popular Apex Legends data miner HYPERMYST also confirmed the release of Reveant's Mythic Skin in a post on Twitter. However, his post showcasing the speculated skin actually turned out to be Revenant Reborn's previously rendered model. While no official images exist showcasing the skin, two credible data miner sources in the community confirming the possibility of this event have got fans hyped for its release.

Season 18 has brought Revenant back to life after a severe decline over the past few years. With Revenant Reborn, not only did the Legend receive an entire rework, but he also was granted a brand-new Heirloom recolor through the Death Dynasty event.

Revenant has seen a massive glow-up in Season 18 with the rework and new Heirloom. The recent rumors of him receiving the Prestige Skin are merely the cherry on top. These changes to the Legend were long overdue, and judging by the pace at which Respawn is introducing new content, it is safe to say that the game is likely going to see a spike in popularity in the near future.

